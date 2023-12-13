SOOKE, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - With the opening of 2170 Charters Road, there are 75 new affordable rentals available for Sooke's residents. This project received more than $10.2 million in federal and provincial support.

This four-storey apartment building has a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. All of the units will be rented below average market prices, with 13 of them rented at the provincial shelter rate.

The homes will be operated by M'akola Housing Society and are aiming to welcome Indigenous individuals, seniors and families.

Tenants started moving into their new homes in October.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$3.75 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund;

from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund; $5.64 million from the provincial government, through BC Housing. This includes $4.5 million through Provincial Investment in Affordable Housing fund and $1.14 million from the Investment in Housing Innovation fund;

from the provincial government, through BC Housing. This includes through Provincial Investment in Affordable Housing fund and from the Investment in Housing Innovation fund; $838,668 contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy;

contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy; $5.15 million in equity from M'akola Housing Society; and

in equity from M'akola Housing Society; and $330,000 from the Capital Regional District through the Regional Housing Trust Fund.

"Through the National Housing Strategy, we are investing in affordable housing across the country, including right here in Sooke. I am proud that we supported these 75 new homes which mark a new chapter for those who will live in them. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home and we are committed to making that a reality for all Canadians."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is pleased to have supported this important development in Sooke. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects such as these here in British Columbia and across Canada. Not only do these investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, they also help to provide access to secure and affordable homes for community members. This collaborative effort is helping to ensure that more individuals have a place they can call home."— The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With this opening, we're providing peace of mind and hope for families and people who need a little extra help to make ends meet. These new homes will not only provide safe places for them to live in, but also enable them to participate fully in the community without having to worry about very high rents." — Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing

"These affordable homes are a tremendous help to people who are already struggling to get by. Affordable Indigenous housing is needed all over the province. We are grateful to partners involved for bringing these homes to Sooke, so people can stay in the community they call home." — Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca

"The availability of Indigenous affordable housing is crucial for the well-being of families and communities. It provides a sense of security and stability which is essential for people and communities to thrive. The Charters Road project is a testament to the power of the partnerships and collaboration between BC Housing, the Capital Regional District, the District of Sooke, M'akola Housing Society and M'akola Development Services." - Kevin Albers, CEO, M'akola Housing Society CEO

"Today, we're recognizing a major milestone in bringing much-needed below-market housing to our community. I want to thank the provincial government and M'akola Housing Society for their funding and support – responding to the needs of Sooke. Along with the housing project, the supporting infrastructure contributions being made through this project are helping us add a critical pedestrian corridor, impacting not only the residents living at 2170 Charters Road but so many more in our community." - Maja Tait, Mayor of Sooke

"The Charters development was, in part, made possible through a grant from the Regional Housing Trust Fund (RHTF) to go towards the development of affordable housing units in the region. It's also a demonstration of the successful application of the RHFP partnership between local, provincial and federal governments – the kind of collaboration we need in order to build more buildings like Charters to address our ongoing housing crisis." - Colin Plant, Chair, Capital Regional District Board

"AHMA celebrates our member, M'akola for their tireless efforts to collaboratively provide safe, affordable, culturally supported Indigenous housing. Housing is a central social determinant of health and wellbeing so there is no better investment that can be made in social equity. Indigenous people are 13 times more likely than non-Indigenous people to experience homelessness and that is not acceptable."- Margaret Pfoh. CEO, AHMA

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments as well as continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the (NHS) designed to provide more affordable housing for women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the (NHS) designed to provide more affordable housing for women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the province has delivered nearly 76,000 homes that have been completed or are underway, including 278 homes in Sooke

housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the province has delivered nearly 76,000 homes that have been completed or are underway, including 278 homes in The project will also welcome non-Indigenous residents

