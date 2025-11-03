NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 8, 2023, a class action was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia ("Court") on behalf of Canadian customers of LastPass who were allegedly affected in a data security breach that was initially reported by LastPass in August 2022 ("Data Breach"). The defendants in this class action are GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., LastPass US LP, GoTo Technologies Canada Ltd., and LastPass Technologies Canada ULC (collectively, and for convenience of reference, the "Defendants").

The Plaintiffs and the Defendants have reached a Proposed Settlement. The Proposed Settlement provides for the payment of US$3 million (approximately, C$4,144,800), in full and final settlement of the claims advanced against the Defendants in this class action.

The Proposed Settlement is not an admission of liability on the part of the Defendants, who deny the allegations and vigorously defend the action against them. The Proposed Settlement represents a compromise of disputed claims. The Proposed Settlement is subject to approval of the Court.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement, the Proposed Plan of Allocation of the net settlement funds, after the deduction of Class Counsel fees, expenses, honorariums and administration costs and applicable taxes, and other important documents and information, are available on the websites of the Class Counsel at: https://knd.law/class-actions/lastpass/ and https://hammerco.ca/services/class-actions/current-cases/last-pass-data-breach/.

Any person who wishes to opt out of the class action and the Proposed Settlement must complete an Opt-Out Form, in the form approved by the Court and available at: https://knd.law/class-actions/lastpass/, and submit the completed Opt-Out Form by email to [email protected] by no later than 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time, on December 3, 2025.

Unless you wish to opt-out of the class action and the Proposed Settlement or comment on it or object to it, you need not do anything at this time. If the Court approves the Proposed Settlement, a further notice will be issued which will provide information concerning the claims process and instructions for Class Members to submit a claim for compensation. The Court will hear an application for final approval of the Proposed Settlement on February 18, 2026.

Please review the Long-Form Notice of Proposed Settlement for further details and important deadlines, available at: https://knd.law/class-actions/lastpass/.

The Claims Administrator in relation to this settlement is Concilia Services Inc., and they may be contacted at:

Concilia Services Inc.

1-5900 Andover Avenue

Montreal, Quebec, H4T 1H5

Email : [email protected]

Phone: 1-888-851-0770

The Toronto-based law firm of KND Complex Litigation and the Vancouver-based law firm of Hammerco Lawyers LLP are Counsel to the Plaintiffs and the Class in this class action, and they may be contacted as follows:

Sage Nematollahi

KND Complex Litigation

[email protected]

Alexia Majid

Hammerco Lawyers LLP

[email protected]

This Canadian proceeding is distinct and independent of the proceeding brought and pending in the United States District Court, District of Massachusetts, Action No. 22-12047. The Proposed Settlement is NOT available to persons or entities other than Canadian-resident users of LastPass.

