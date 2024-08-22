TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved a settlement between AirBoss of America Corp. and the plaintiff in a class action. Your legal rights are affected even if you do nothing. Please read this notice carefully.

The class action was commenced on behalf of all persons who acquired AirBoss of America Corp. securities between November 10, 2021 and September 6, 2022. The proposed settlement is for CAD $9.25 million.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS FOR THIS SETTLEMENT

Make a Claim for Compensation: Fill out a Claim Form, apply for compensation. The Claim Form is available here: www.airbosssettlement.com. You must submit your Claim Form before December 20, 2024 .



Do Nothing: Give up your right to apply for compensation.

These rights and options, and the deadlines to exercise them, and more information about the settlement are explained in a notice available at www.airbosssettlement.com.

More details are in the Settlement Agreement. You can get a copy of the Settlement Agreement at www.airbosssettlement.com. You can send your questions to [email protected].

The lawyers for the plaintiff in the class action are SMK Law P.C.

Soheil Karkhanechi, [email protected]