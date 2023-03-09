SETTLEMENT OF BRAXIA SCIENTIFIC CORP. SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved a settlement between Braxia Scientific Corp. (formerly known as Champignon Brands Inc.), William Gareth Birdsall, Lucas Birdsall, Roger McIntyre, Stephen Brohman, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc. and the Plaintiff in a class action.

Your legal rights are affected even if you do nothing. Please read this notice carefully.

The class action was commenced on behalf of all persons and entities who acquired securities of Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia") either:

(1) in Braxia's private placement which closed on June 11, 2020; or

(2) on a stock exchange between May 12, 2020 and March 11, 2021 and held all or some of those securities until the open of trading on February 17, 2021 and/or until the close of trading on March 11, 2021, and who:

i. are residents of Canada or were residents of Canada at the time of such acquisitions, regardless of the location of the exchange on which they acquired Braxia's securities, provided that they opted out of the parallel U.S. class action if they bought their Braxia securities on the over-the-counter market in the United States; or

ii. acquired Braxia's securities on a stock exchange in Canada or another exchange located outside of the United States, regardless of where they reside or are domiciled.

Under the settlement, the Defendants will pay or cause to be paid CAD $1,900,000. The Defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability on their part and the Court has not made any findings of wrongdoing or liability in respect of the Defendants.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS IN THIS SETTLEMENT:

You have two options:

Submit a Claim Form:

Fill out a Claim Form online and submit it with supporting documentation by the deadline to apply for compensation. The deadline for Claim Form submission is 11:59 p.m. PT on July 7, 2023.

Do Nothing:

Give up any right to compensation.

To make a claim for compensation, you must complete a Claim Form online and submit it with documentation confirming your acquisition of Braxia's securities. The Claim Form is available at https://knd.law/class-actions/braxia-scientific-corp/. You must submit your Claim Form and documentation using this website by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 7, 2023 to be able to receive compensation.

Further information can be found in the Settlement Agreement, Court-approved Plan of Allocation, and other relevant documents, which are available at https://knd.law/class-actions/braxia-scientific-corp/. You can send your questions by email to [email protected] or by fax to (416) 352-7638.

The lawyers for the Plaintiff and the Class in this class action are KND Complex Litigation.

