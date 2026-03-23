Settlement Approved in Nova Scotia Deaf Schools Class Action

HALIFAX, NS, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has approved the settlement of a class action relating to the former School for the Deaf in Halifax, Nova Scotia and the former Interprovincial School for the Education of the Deaf in Amherst, Nova Scotia. The lawsuit, filed in 2016, alleged negligence and breach of fiduciary duty by the Attorney General of Nova Scotia and the Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority in connection with the alleged abuse and mistreatment of former students.

Under the historic settlement, approved by Justice Peter Rosinski, the Defendants will pay up to a total of $41,765,702, plus the legal fee of up to $12,529,710.60 and expenses of Wagners, the Halifax-based law firm representing the class. This fund includes up to $36,235,702 in direct compensation for former students who attended and/or boarded at one or both of the Schools, $3,000,000 to fund relevant support services and pay for restorative sharing circles for class members, $2,500,000 to pay for the costs of administering the settlement, and honoraria to the two Representative Plaintiffs. In addition, the Defendants have agreed to deliver a public apology.

Under the settlement, eligible class members can apply for two types of payments. The Systemic Harms Payment–open to eligible class members, or their estates if the eligible class member is now deceased but was alive on or after January 31, 2019–will compensate for harmful experiences commonly suffered by class members. The Independent Assessment Process Payment will compensate living eligible class members for physical or sexual abuse they suffered. This amount depends upon the severity of the abuse and harm (Level 1 is $90,000 to $100,000, Level 2 is $140,000 to $150,000).

The total number of class members is estimated to range between 900 and 1200.

Wagners will be hosting information sessions about the settlement in Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, Sydney and St. John's.

The claims period opens on March 20, 2026. Eligible class members and estates will have until September 21, 2026, to submit a claim form.

Further details about eligibility, and informational videos in sign language, are available on the settlement website at www.NSDeafSchoolsClassAction.com .

SOURCE Wagners

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