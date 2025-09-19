Proposed Settlement Reached in Nova Scotia Deaf Schools Class Action

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against the Attorney General of Nova Scotia and the Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority relating to the former School for the Deaf in Halifax, Nova Scotia and the former Interprovincial School for the Education of the Deaf in Amherst, Nova Scotia. The lawsuit, filed in 2015, alleges negligence and breach of fiduciary duty in connection with the alleged abuse of former students.

The settlement must be approved by the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to be effective. A hearing is scheduled for November 28, 2025 at 9:30 am. The Court will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable and in the best interests of the Class. Interpreters will be at the hearing. On that same date, the Court will also consider whether to approve the payment of the legal fee and reimbursement of expenses to Wagners, the law firm representing the Class.

If the settlement is approved, the Defendants will pay up to $36,235,702 to compensate Eligible Class Members, plus further amounts for collective indirect benefits ($3,000,000), the costs of administering the settlement ($2,500,000), and honoraria to the two Representative Plaintiffs ($15,000 each). The Defendants will also pay Class Counsel's legal fee and expenses. Class Counsel is seeking the Court's approval of a legal fee of $12,529,710.60 plus tax. These legal costs do not impact the amount of money Class Members will get under the settlement. The Defendants will also deliver a public apology.

If the settlement is approved, Eligible Class Members can apply for two types of payments. The Systemic Harms Payment - open to Eligible Class Members, or their estates if the Eligible Class Member is now deceased but was alive on or after January 31, 2019 - will compensate for harmful experiences commonly suffered by Class Members. The Independent Assessment Process Payment will compensate living Eligible Class Members for physical and sexual abuse suffered at the schools. This amount depends upon the severity of the abuse and harm (level 1 is $90,000 to $100,000, level 2 is $140,000 to $150,000).

"This settlement provides the acknowledgment of Class Members' experiences that they deserve. It is an important achievement for us all," said Richard Martell, one of the two Representative Plaintiffs.

Michael Perrier, also a Representative Plaintiff, said "We're looking forward to November 28. We've waited many years for an outcome, and it is time that Class Members be compensated."

Further details about eligibility are available on the settlement website at www.NSDeafSchoolsClassAction.com.

