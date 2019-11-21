Servier Canada and Innovative Medicines Canada Announce Scholarship to the CHUM's School of Artificial Intelligence in Health

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Servier Canada and Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) announced today, a $50,000 scholarship for the School of Artificial Intelligence in Health (SAIH) of the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) through the Fondation du CHUM. IMC has dedicated $25,00o to the School, in honour of outgoing IMC Board Chair and Servier Canada CEO Frédéric Fasano. In addition to IMC funding, Servier Canada has made a matching pledge of $25,000.

"This scholarship, provided in recognition of Mr. Fasano's service to our industry, will enable SAIH to expand its reach and generate greater awareness among healthcare professionals and their stakeholders about the opportunities of applying AI technologies towards better patient outcomes," said Pamela Fralick, President of Innovative Medicines Canada.

Launched in November 2018, SAIH has over 1,500 students and nearly 20,000 people have participated in its activities. Created in partnership with more than 150 stakeholders, SAIH trains practitioners working in or for the healthcare field, including partners or companies working directly or indirectly for the well-being of patients. The school enables its community to develop and apply AI to healthcare; to measure its impacts on patients, care teams, and the health system; and to expand knowledge and skills internationally.

"The SAIH is the first of its kind. It is a bold combination of education, research and innovation programs developed to accelerate the integration of AI in healthcare for the benefit of the population. We believe in the value of collective intelligence and in the power of innovation. With this grant from IMC and Servier Canada, the SAIH will be able to further connect healthcare and AI stakeholders through education and innovation initiatives. It will help generate and disseminate knowledge and support our community," added Nathalie Beaulieu, director of SAIH.

"I am extremely proud to support the pioneer work of SAIH, which supports and accelerates the transformation of healthcare through application of AI technologies," said Mr. Fasano. "AI has the potential to shift the paradigm in terms of early detection of diseases, quicker diagnosis, faster identification of drug candidates, faster patient recruitments in clinical trials and development of personalized medicines."

Following every two-year term, as a symbol of thanks to its outgoing chair, Innovative Medicines Canada presents a scholarship to the institution of his/her choice. Mr. Fasano served as Chair of IMC from 2017 to 2019.

ABOUT SERVIER CANADA

Servier Canada is an affiliate of the Servier Group, an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France. Servier is committed to therapeutic progress to serve patient's needs. In Canada, Servier works assiduously to provide patients and the medical community, innovative therapeutic solutions in the fields of Oncology, Cardiovascular disease, Chronic venous disease as well as Diabetes. Servier Canada partners with various players in the life science ecosystem including researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs and innovators. In addition, the International Center for Therapeutic Research (ICTR) located in Laval, leads preclinical and clinical development activities in Canada. More information is available at www.servier.ca

ABOUT INNOVATIVE MEDICINES CANADA

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

ABOUT FONDATION DU CHUM

Its mission is to provide a complementary source of funding for the CHUM. The support of a foundation is required in order for a healthcare institution to have the capacity to expand its local, national and international reputation and influence, and to accelerate its technological developments. The Fondation du CHUM serves as a catalyst and a driving force in carrying out the CHUM's mission, with its numerous initiatives, fundraising activities and its capital fundraising campaign.

