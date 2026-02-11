LA PÊCHE, QC, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - A young skier visiting Centre Vorlage on Wednesday, February 11, was the victim of a tragic incident. She was visiting the Outaouais resort with her school as part of a school trip.

At 2:10 p.m., first responders were called to the unloading area of ski lift B to assist the victim. We have been informed that the victim was transported to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

"The Centre Vorlage team is deeply saddened by this accident that occurred today," said Alexandre Gaboury, co-owner of the resort. "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones."

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police service is currently conducting an investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this accident. We will cooperate fully with the police service.

SOURCE Centre Vorlage

Source : Béatrice Vincent, Tact, [email protected]