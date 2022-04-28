MONTRÉAL, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The safety and security of travellers and transportation workers is paramount to Transport Canada.

Following Transport Canada's investigation into the Montréal-Cancun flight of December 30, 2021, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, announced today that the majority of non-compliant passengers have received penalties.

Transport Canada has issued a total of 42 penalties to 37 of the 154 passengers, including 18 penalties for non-compliance of vaccination status, and 24 penalties for not respecting instructions to wear a mask. The total value of these penalties, which could reach a maximum of $5,000 each, is $59,500.

Since January 4, 2022, Transport Canada has been conducting an investigation to determine whether the Aeronautics Act, regulations or requirements pertaining to aviation safety and security were contravened during that flight. If non-compliance is identified, Transport Canada ensures that all appropriate enforcement actions are taken. The results of the investigation will determine if further sanctions will be issued in connection with this flight.

"Aviation rules are not to be taken lightly. With this investigation, we want to send a clear message: the behaviour of some passengers on the Montréal-Cancun flight of December 30 was unacceptable, and it is not tolerated. Transport Canada will continue to ensure that all aviation rules are followed at all times."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

The December 30, 2021 , flight from Montréal to Cancun that Transport Canada is investigating carried a total of 154 passengers.

, flight from Montréal to that Transport Canada is investigating carried a total of 154 passengers. Under the applicable Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, all passengers must be fully vaccinated to board a flight departing from Canada and must comply with the instructions of crew members regarding the wearing of masks.

and must comply with the instructions of crew members regarding the wearing of masks. All passengers aboard a flight are subject to all civil aviation regulations and requirements. A passenger can receive more than one penalty if they have contravened more than one of the regulations or requirements.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government of Canada , public health authorities and the Canadian aviation industry, including operators, airports and unions, have worked together to implement measures to reduce the spread of the virus and protect workers and travellers.

