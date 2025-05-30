SERES Invited to Attend ASEAN-China-GCC Economic Forum

CHONGQING, China and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- On May 27, the ASEAN-China-GCC Economic Forum officially opened in Kuala Lumpur, aiming to create development opportunities and shared prosperity by strengthening cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and other fields. SERES, as a representative of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) enterprises, was invited to attend the forum.

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister I Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi meets with Chairman and President of SERES Group John Zhang John Zhang interviewed by Fortune during the forum

John Zhang, Chairman and President of SERES Group stated that with the brand slogan of "Intelligence Redefining Luxury," SERES focuses on the high-end luxury vehicle market, exploring a development path for Chinese automakers. For the markets of ASEAN and GCC member countries participating in the forum, SERES will accelerate the localized development and certification of relevant models, especially the high-end AITO series, to swiftly introduce them into target markets and achieve full coverage in the future.

SERES' vehicle export business began in 2005. After years of development, the company has exported over 550,000 vehicles cumulatively to more than 70 countries and regions, including Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. In 2018, SERES established and put into operation a highly automated manufacturing plant in Indonesia integrating four major processes - stamping, welding, painting, and assembly, which became the first pure electric vehicle manufacturer in Indonesia. With a foothold in Indonesia, SERES is expanding its reach across ASEAN and continuously growing its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

By attending the ASEAN-China-GCC Economic Forum, SERES is expected to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with ASEAN and GCC member countries, accelerating the materialization of its overseas market expansion.

During the interview, John Zhang introduced that SERES was founded in 1986 and has undergone three entrepreneurial phases—transitioning from auto parts to complete vehicles, and now to intelligent electric vehicles—achieving leapfrog development each time. Now, AITO brand is redefining luxury with intelligence and pioneering a "New Luxury" concept combining Traditional Luxury and Technological Luxury. With leading product strength, AITO has won recognition from more than 600,000 users, establishing itself as the benchmark of "New Luxury" in China.

As a technology-driven company, SERES is committed to innovations of core technologies in electrification and intelligence, having developed the SERES MF Platform, SERES Super Range Extender, SERES Intelligent Safety, and SERES Super Factory, building a robust technological moat.

In the face of the opportunities and challenges brought by global economic integration, SERES will embrace a more open and inclusive mindset, working together with partners from all sectors to jointly write a new chapter in the development of China's new energy vehicle industry.

About SERES

Founded in 1986, SERES is a leading technology company specializing in new energy vehicles (NEVs). With a workforce of approximate 20,000 employees, SERES is publicly listed on the A-share market and ranks among the Fortune China 500. The company is dedicated to the research and development, manufacturing, sales and services of new energy vehicles and their core NEV components.

The name SERES is inspired by the Greek word for "the land of silk", evoking the luxuries of heritage of the East. SERES offers two NEV brands for overseas markets: AITO and DFSK. These brands provide a diverse range of products tailored to different market segments, with AITO focusing primarily on the high-end luxury segment. To date, SERES has exported over 550,000 vehicles to more than 70 countries and regions, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and many more countries.

SOURCE SERES

Ksenia Chen, [email protected]