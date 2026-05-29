TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Sephora Canada is redefining neighbourhood beauty retail with the opening of its first-ever small store format in Kitsilano, Vancouver, marking a strategic evolution in how the retailer brings its signature multi-brand discovery experience closer to Canadian consumers.

Sephora Canada First-Ever Small Store in Kitsilano (CNW Group/Sephora Canada)

Located in one of Vancouver's most vibrant and wellness-driven communities, the new format is designed to complement the pace and personality of neighbourhood shopping districts. The Kitsilano store delivers Sephora's signature multi-brand assortment, and beauty expertise, tailored to how Canadians increasingly live, shop, and connect with beauty today.

The opening marks Sephora Canada's 147th store nationwide and represents an important milestone in the retailer's ongoing retail evolution, focused on deepening proximity to consumers while preserving the discovery and human connection at the heart of Sephora Canada.

"We know that beauty is an inherently personal and experiential category, where customers want to touch, test, discover, and connect with experts before they buy," said Thomas Haupt, Country General Manager, Sephora Canada. "Our new small store format lets us bring the best of Sephora into communities like Kitsilano in a way that feels curated, convenient, and reflective of the neighbourhood. "It's about meeting clients where they already live and spend their time, making Sephora part of their everyday."

The Kitsilano Sephora will span just over 2,000 square feet and feature a curated assortment of must-have brands, including Glow Recipe, Haus Labs, Kayali, Kérastase, Makeup by Mario, Merit Beauty, Rare Beauty, Rhode, and Sol de Janeiro, alongside exclusive 'Only at Sephora' collections.

Sephora Kitsilano is located at 2235 4th Ave W and officially opens to the public on June 5, 2026.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global beauty retail brand. With 50,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

SOURCE Sephora Canada

Media Contact: Sydney Brancatella, Middle Child, [email protected]