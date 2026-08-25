SENTRIC SPECIALTY LAUNCHES MANUFACTURING DEFECT PROTECTION IN CANADA

New Canadian entity delivers continuity for brokers and insureds by acquiring renewal rights to Beazley's Manufacturing Risk & Response portfolio. The launch pairs proven underwriting leadership with A+ rated carrier capacity.

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Balavant Insurance Group ("Balavant") today announced that Sentric Specialty has entered the Canadian market through Sentric Specialty of Canada, Ltd., a specialty managing general agent (MGA) for niche and emerging risks across manufacturing, crisis management, and professional liability. Sentric's inaugural innovation in manufacturing defect protection bridges a long-standing coverage gap by expanding the conventional coverage triggers for Product Recall to include Manufacturers Errors and Omissions (E&O). The launch is anchored by the acquisition of renewal rights to Beazley's Canadian Manufacturing Risk & Response portfolio, establishing immediate scale and continuity for brokers and their clients.

As policies renew, they will transition to Sentric for underwriting and servicing. Leading that book is Evan Pollock, Head of Sentric Canada. Mr. Pollock was previously a Product Recall underwriter at Beazley. Policies expiring on or after November 1, 2026 will be reviewed and quoted by Sentric, with underwriters reaching out as renewal dates approach.

Sentric is led by Chief Executive Officer Florian Beerli, a recognized leader in specialty niche lines. Beerli most recently served as Head of Specialties and US Programs at Beazley, overseeing a portfolio spanning the U.S., Canada, and Asia.

"Balavant was built with an expansive ambition. To create the next generation of specialty insurance businesses, not simply participate in established markets," said Rekha Skantharaja, CEO of Balavant Insurance Group. "Canada is our first international step and an important proof point for that vision. With Sentric, we are pairing exceptional underwriting talent with differentiated products and the platform to scale them across markets. We intend to build businesses that challenge convention and become leaders in the categories they serve. Canada is an important beginning-and we are just getting started."

Sentric will be backed by Hudson Insurance Group, an Odyssey Group company, which will provide its paper, rated A+ by AM Best. Hudson is a leading specialty carrier known for its underwriting depth and long-term PA partnerships, bringing its capacity and financial stability to the platform.

"Sentric Specialty is launching with a compelling combination of proven underwriting leadership and an established product recall platform. Florian's track record speaks for itself, and we are proud to partner with him and the Balavant team," said Trevor Howard, Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Hudson Insurance Group. This launch marks the first of a series of product innovations designed to meet an evolving risk landscape.

Brokers with questions can contact Evan Pollock, Head of Sentric Canada, at [email protected] or Nick Keyser, Global Head of Distribution, at [email protected]

About Sentric Specialty

Sentric Specialty is a specialty managing general agent focused on niche and emerging risks. Built on the Balavant platform, Sentric gives brokers direct access to experienced underwriters who understand complex risks and are committed to delivering thoughtful, responsive service. For more information, visit sentricins.com .

About Balavant Insurance Group

Balavant Insurance Group is a leading MGA platform that brings best-in-class technology, centralized services, and leadership to drive profitable and scalable growth across its subsidiaries. For more information, visit balavantinsurancegroup.com.

About Hudson Insurance Group

Hudson Insurance Group is a market-leading specialty insurer that offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products to corporations, professional firms and individuals through retailers, wholesalers and program administrators. Its companies are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best, Financial Size Category XV. Hudson Insurance Group is the U.S. Insurance Division of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit hudsoninsgroup.com.

SOURCE Sentric Specialty

Nick Keyser, Global Head of Distribution, at [email protected]