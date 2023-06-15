Sélection du Pâtissier brand Framboisier Cake and WOW! Factor Desserts brand Berry Burst Slab Cake recalled due to norovirus contamination of raspberries used in these products Français
15 Jun, 2023, 17:27 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Framboisier Cake, Berry Burst Slab Cake
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Norovirus
Distribution: National
