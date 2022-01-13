Select Real Canadian Superstore and Fortinos pharmacies to host vaccine clinics for teachers and school workers in Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - As schools are set to return to in-person learning next week, Loblaw pharmacies are doing what they can to make access to COVID-19 vaccinations easier for educators. Pharmacies at select Real Canadian Superstore and Fortinos locations will host vaccine clinics for educators and other school staff on Friday, January 14th from 4-9pm, providing first, second or third (booster) doses.

"For the past two years pharmacists have played an important role, supporting public health priorities in the fight against COVID. Right now, teachers are a major priority as they return to school," said Ashesh Desai, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy and Healthcare, Loblaw Companies Limited. "These clinics will make appointments more accessible and convenient for those who need them to help keep our schools safe."

The following Ontario pharmacies are participating in the educator vaccine clinic by appointment only and will have Moderna available. In order to receive a vaccine, teachers and education workers will need to provide their board ID or proof of employer. Those interested in booking an appointment are asked to contact their local store at the direct pharmacy phone number below.

Real Canadian Superstore - 30 Kingston Rd. W., Ajax (905) 683-5573

(905) 683-5573 Real Canadian Superstore - 1385 Harmony Rd. N, Oshawa (905) 433-9503

(905) 433-9503 Real Canadian Superstore - 200 Taunton Rd. W., Whitby (905) 665-1164

(905) 665-1164 Real Canadian Superstore - 481 Gibb St., Oshawa (905) 743-0049

(905) 743-0049 Real Canadian Superstore - 190 Richmond Rd., Ottawa (613) 722-2102

(613) 722-2102 Real Canadian Superstore - 4270 Innes Rd., Ottawa (613) 824-5448

(613) 824-5448 Real Canadian Superstore - 760 Eagleson Rd., Kanata (613) 254-5334

(613) 254-5334 Real Canadian Superstore - 825 Oxford St. E., London (519) 434-5411

(519) 434-5411 Real Canadian Superstore - 1205 Oxford St. W, London (519) 641-0959

Fortinos – 65 Mall Road, Hamilton (905) 574-5939

(905) 574-5939 Fortinos - 1059 Plains Rd. E., Burlington (905) 634-2739

Fortinos - 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton (905) 561-1529

(905) 561-1529 Fortinos - 1579 Main St. W., Hamilton (905) 308-9339

(905) 308-9339 Real Canadian Superstore - Ridley Market , 411 Louth St., St. Catharines (905) 984-4159

, 411 Louth St., (905) 984-4159 Real Canadian Superstore - 1972 Parkedale Ave., Brockville (613) 342-3723

