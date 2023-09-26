DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Between September 14 and 21, 2023, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, multiple packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized on the perimeter of Drummond Institution, a medium-security federal institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included hashish, saw blades, tobacco and cell phones with accessories. The total estimated institutional value of the items seized is $202,900.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

