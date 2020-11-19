Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Port-Cartier Institution

PORT-CARTIER, QC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 10, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m., correctional officers at Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum–security federal institution, intercepted an inmate who was attempting to bring contraband into the institution.

This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers, detector-dog team and security intelligence officers. The contraband and unauthorized items seized include 180 21-milligram nicotine patches, 139.26 grams of hashish and four USB keys. The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $41,256.

The Sûreté du Québec has been notified. An investigation will be conducted and criminal charges may be laid in connection with this incident.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has a number of tools to prevent drugs from being smuggled into its institutions. These tools include ion detectors and drug detector dogs for searching buildings, personal effects, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has created an information telephone line for all federal institutions to obtain additional information about activities related to the security of CSC institutions. These can include activities related to drug use or trafficking that could threaten the safety of visitors, inmates or individuals working in CSC institutions.

Use of the toll-free line, 1-866-780-3784, ensures that the information provided is protected and remains anonymous.

