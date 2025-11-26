News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Nov 26, 2025, 16:52 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - On November 24, 2025, Gerard Lavoie, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of death, the inmate was 75 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on August 17, 1973.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
