SEIU Healthcare Connects Union Members with 650 Affordable Housing Units

New partnership brings access to rental housing at 25% below market rates for healthcare workers in the Greater Toronto Area.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- SEIU Healthcare, the healthcare union representing more than 75,000 workers across Ontario, has announced the launch of a new Affordable Housing Initiative that will give eligible members access to below-market rental housing through a partnership with High Art Capital.

SEIU Healthcare Announces Housing Initiative To Provide Cheaper Rent For 650 Union Members Speed Speed

The initiative is designed to help address one of the most significant challenges facing healthcare workers today: the cost of housing. According to a member survey, 80% of respondents described themselves as very concerned about rent and the cost of housing. Through this partnership, 650 eligible SEIU Healthcare members could save over $600 per month in housing expenses.

This new initiative will help healthcare workers live near the communities where they work, improving both affordability and workforce stability. The first of 650 units became available July 15 in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood, with additional locations anticipated across the Greater Toronto Area over time.

"Healthcare workers dedicate their careers to caring for others. They shouldn't have to worry about whether they can afford to live in the communities they serve," said Tyler Downey, President of SEIU Healthcare. "Our members told us that housing affordability is one of the biggest challenges they face. We listened, and we acted. This initiative is about responding to their needs with practical solutions that help healthcare workers build more stable, secure futures."

SEIU Healthcare will help connect members with available housing opportunities offered through High Art Capital, who will allocate the units through a fair and transparent application process and independently oversee leasing and property management.

The initiative recognizes that supporting healthcare workers extends beyond the workplace. Access to affordable housing helps strengthen the workforce that Ontario's healthcare system depends on.

Quick Facts

80% of SEIU Healthcare members have identified housing supply and rental affordability as ongoing challenges across Canada.

Recruitment and retention challenges due to housing remain widespread across Canada's healthcare workforce, including in long-term care.

Rents are expected to be approximately 25% below market rates.

The first homes became available on July 15 in the Yonge and Eglinton area of Toronto.

About SEIU Healthcare

SEIU Healthcare builds better outcomes for over 75,000 frontline healthcare workers across Ontario through dedicated advocacy, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.seiuhealthcare.ca.

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, Mobile: 416-529-8909, Email: [email protected]