U.S. High Yield Bond Fund Recognized for Best High Yield Fixed Income Fund Over 10 Years

OAKS, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the SEI U.S. High Yield Bond Class F Fund was a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2022 winner for "Best High Yield Fixed Income Fund Over 10 Years." The annual awards highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Andy Mitchell, Head of Asset Management Distribution, SEI Investments Canada Company, said:

"As a manager of managers, we source, analyze, select, and monitor investment managers on a recurring basis, globally. In times of higher volatility in the market or within a specific asset class, we maintain expectations for how a manager should respond to these trends or factors.

"This award recognizes the investment expertise and coordinated efforts of our teams throughout North America. Our clients and their long-term financial goals are at the centre of everything we do, and we are proud to be acknowledged for the last three years for consistently delivering a high-quality product to complement their portfolios and holdings."

The SEI U.S. High Yield Bond Class F Fund provides a high level of total return by investing in high-yield fixed income securities issued primarily by United States corporations.

Performance for the unhedged version of Class F units of the SEI U.S. High Yield Bond Fund for the period ended October 31, 2022, is as follows: -3.1% (1 year), 1.6% (3 year), 2.8% (5 year), and 6.7% (10 year). Performance shown is for Class F units, net of the Fund's management fees payable to SEI. Performance does not reflect any advisory fees that may be payable to the dealer.

SEI Investments Canada Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company, is the Manager of the SEI Funds in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.64 trillion CAD in assets*. For more information, visit seic.com.

*All currency conversions are as of Sept. 30, 2022. 1 USD to 1.36917 CAD.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focused the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at https://www.lipperfundawards.com/.

About the Lipper Awards Methodology The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. For a detailed explanation, please review the Lipper Leader methodology document.

SEI U.S. High Yield Bond Fund (Class F-Unhedged) was named best in the High Yield Fixed Income category for 10 years ending July 31, 2022 out of a classification total of 30 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ended July 31, 2022 was -5.5% (1 year), 1.0 % (3 years), 3.1 % (5 years) and 6.8 % (10 years).

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2022 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

