SEI Canada Makes Changes in Risk Ratings

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), today announced changes to the risk rating of the Long Duration Bond Fund.

After conducting its regular annual review, SEI Canada has changed the risk ratings for specific classes of the fund listed below, which are disclosed in the Fund Facts and the Funds' Simplified Prospectus dated June 25, 2026.

Fund name Classes Previous risk rating New risk rating Long Duration Bond Fund E,F,O Low to medium Medium

No changes were made to the investment objectives or strategies of the fund. Additional information regarding the risk rating methodology, as well as the investment objective and strategies of the fund, can be found in the prospectus referenced above.

About SEI Canada

Founded in 1983, SEI's Canadian business offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors and intermediaries achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. SEI's investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies, and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital--whether that's money, time, or talent--so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of March 31, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company/Media Contact:

Alicia Rudd

SEI

+1 610-676-3887

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company