Segway Powersports Expands the Fun and Boundaries of Off-Roading at EICMA 2025

Segway, a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, is bringing its latest product lineup and system innovations that expand off-road experience with next-generation intelligence to the EICMA 2025 (Powersports International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition), taking place from November 4–9 at Fiera Milano.

Themed SHOCKWAVE INCOMING, Segway' s showcase highlights the release of the smart iFun system, an intelligent platform that turns every off-road journey into a shared, memorable, and playful adventure beyond conquering the terrain.

Powered by iFun, off-roading with Segway becomes a smart, connected, and social adventure with features including:

Capture every highlight : multi-angle smart video recognition automatically records and compiles the best moments into shareable clips.

: multi-angle smart video recognition automatically records and compiles the best moments into shareable clips. Team voice intercom : stay connected with real-time voice chat for smoother coordination during group rides.

: stay connected with real-time voice chat for smoother coordination during group rides. Smart navigation and data sync : track routes, trails, and ride statistics anytime, anywhere.

: track routes, trails, and ride statistics anytime, anywhere. Cloud connectivity: sync and share the riding experiences seamlessly with a more interactive community.

At EICMA 2025, Segway also unveils an all-new 2026 product lineup that expands its off-road vehicle portfolio with upgraded designs and technologies.

The Super Villain SX20T 4 is all for unleashing power and multiplying fun, highlighting the newly tuned power system that delivers 6% higher output -- that's over 250 HP of raw force. The spacious four-seat layout brings the thrill to family and friends, while the race-grade suspension paired with 35-inch off-road tires ensures stability and comfort across any terrain.

The UT10 Pro HVAC is a true all-round UTV that blends performance with everyday practicality, with an upgraded powertrain with electronic shifting for smoother and more responsive performance. The fully enclosed cabin with HVAC climate control provides all-weather comfort, while the smart cockpit and electric cargo box make it perfect for both daily work and outdoor recreation.

The AT10 W Mud is for fearless conquerors, with 1-meter water fording depth and 97 HP of power built to dominate the muddy terrain. The 58-inch wide-body design enhances stability and precise handling, plus long range and superior traction.

From cutting‑edge intelligent systems to a continuously expanding portfolio of products, Segway Powersports is steadily evolving to meet the demands of riders across diverse terrains and lifestyles. Its lineup now spans from high‑performance vehicles for extreme off‑road adventures to versatile models designed for recreational riding and life scenarios, blending advanced engineering with smart connectivity features.

Guided by its brand spirit, "Fear No Place," looking ahead, Segway will continue to push the boundaries of technology, driving innovation that opens up new possibilities for smart all‑terrain mobility. Whether tackling challenging terrains, exploring new destinations, or sharing unforgettable moments within vibrant riding communities, Segway is committed to making every ride not only smarter and more connected but also more engaging and fun for riders around the world.

About Segway

Segway transformed micro-mobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micro-mobility solutions, Segway' s offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that reaffirm the way we move.

