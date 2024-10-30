Securing the Future: How Post-Quantum Cryptography is Transforming Cybersecurity

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- The ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution comes with many promises of benefits to society and the global economy. However, with growing use of AI comes risks, including more sophisticated cybercrime. According to a report from Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime is not only evolving rapidly thanks to AI, but it's estimated that cyber attacks will cost the global economy $9.5 trillion in 2024, and $10.5 trillion in 2025. Already in 2024, some big names have been hit, including Disney, AT&T, Ticketmaster, Dell, and Bank of America. In order to meet the cybersecurity needs of small businesses all the way through to the enterprise level, the methods of protection need to evolve. One major concern about the future is the emergence of quantum computing, which could enable hackers to access data currently protected by encryption methods that may not withstand quantum attacks. Behind the scenes, tech developers are making huge strides in post-quantum cryptography, both for today and the future, with progress being made by companies such as Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), and even Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Responding to the need for quantum-capable cybersecurity, Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has enhanced its advanced flagship platform, GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning). The company recently announced a significant strategic acquisition, incorporating Quantum Resilient Entropy (QSE Technology) into its portfolio.

Now less than a month later, Scope AI has finalized the acquisition. The acquisition allows Scope to offer retail and institutional clients highly robust security solutions that are easy to integrate into existing infrastructures or expand upon. As quantum computing becomes more mainstream and advances rapidly, traditional encryption methods may become obsolete, posing significant risks to global data security.

"The quantum cryptography market is currently at $11 billion for 2024, and is projected to grow to $126 billion by 2033," said James Young, CEO of Scope AI. "This tremendous growth highlights the increasing demand for advanced quantum-resilient security solutions, and with our acquisition of QSE Technology, Scope AI is well-positioned to capitalize on this market."

Scope's QSE Technology equips customers to face the present, upcoming, and continually evolving threats of quantum computing by protecting their digital assets with cutting-edge quantum-resilient solutions. This places Scope at the forefront of the digital security industry, poised to tackle both current and future quantum threats and to fuel substantial company growth.

"Our recent advancements signify a major leap forward in the capabilities of the GEM platform," said Young. "These new features, combined with the substantial progress in our development milestones, underscore our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions that drive efficiency and performance in advertising technology. We are excited about the potential of the GEM system to revolutionize the way businesses approach ad creation and campaign management."

The development of quantum computing is progressing rapidly, and it may arrive sooner than expected. At the recent Tech.eu Summit in London, experts examined how quantum computing intersects with cybersecurity and AI, emphasizing the significant implications of this technology.

Major player in the traditional cybersecurity industry Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has also leaned into quantum security. Late last year, Palo Alto introduced its post-quantum VPNs, enabling customers to configure quantum-resistant internet key exchange version 2 VPNs, which is based on the RFC 8784 standard to maximize interoperability with other vendors' equipment and with future standards.

Recently Palo Alto was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Operational Security Solutions Q2 2024, receiving the highest scores in both the strategy and current offering categories.

"Critical infrastructure and OT environments are the backbone of our digital way of life," said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks. "We have been helping to protect OT environments in a world where IT and OT are increasingly converging. We are excited that Forrester recognizes us as a leader in OT security solutions. Palo Alto Networks unparalleled end-to-end OT security platform offers deep visibility, threat protection and policy recommendations, protecting the future of industrial technologies."

Using an analogy that refers to autonomous vehicles, SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) has recently leaned into the concept of autonomous cybersecurity. Listing out the requirements of getting to that level of security that's autonomous, SentinelOne includes the need for utilizing the power of quantum computing to perform complex security analyses and threat modelling that traditional systems can't handle.

One way that SentinelOne is progressing towards this goal, was through the recent launch of its Singularity MDR and Singularity MDR + DFIR at the recent Black Hat 2024 event. The new, full-scale Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provides enterprises with coverage across endpoints, identities, networks, cloud workloads and more, empowering clients to secure their environments in an efficient, cost-effective and scalable way.

"To stay ahead of attacks and ensure business continuity, today's organizations need the peace of mind provided by round-the-clock, tailored security that combines the efficiency of innovative technology and the proficiency of seasoned practitioners," said Warwick Webb, Vice President, Managed Detection and Response, SentinelOne. "Singularity MDR is a future-forward solution that provides customers the coverage they need while maximizing ROI."

Recently, global cybersecurity leader Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) teamed up with leading telecom giant Telefónica, Iberian tech integrator Warpcom, and Quantum Xchange to develop and demonstrate the effectiveness of an innovative solution based on quantum security architecture.

"Fortinet is committed to protecting its customers from current and future threats," said Carl Windsor, CISO at Fortinet. "This initiative shows how the existential threat to current cryptographic systems can be mitigated, allowing customers to be safe in the knowledge that their data is protected from 'harvest now, decrypt later' attacks."

Back in February, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced its most significant cryptographic security upgrade to its iMessage platform's history, with the introduction of PQ3, a groundbreaking post-quantum cryptographic protocol that advances the state of the art end-to-end secure messaging.

Featuring compromise-resilient encryption and robust defenses against advanced quantum attacks, PQ3 is the first messaging protocol to achieve what Apple categorizes as Level 3 security. It offers protocol protections that exceed those of any other widely used messaging app. According to Apple, PQ3 boasts the strongest security features of any large-scale messaging protocol worldwide, defending iMessage against tomorrow's quantum computing attacks.

"We rebuilt the iMessage cryptographic protocol from the ground up," said Apple in the announcement blog post, adding that the upgrade will fully replace its existing encryption protocols by the end of 2024.

