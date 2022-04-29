SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation", "we" or "our") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular and proxy statement dated March 15, 2022 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation's independent auditors at the Meeting.

A recording of the Meeting is available on SECURE's website at https://www.secure-energy.com/events-and-presentations.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Grant Billing 231,878,540 99.69% 722,485 0.31% Rene Amirault 230,797,598 99.22% 1,803,427 0.78% Mark Bly 232,388,006 99.91% 213,019 0.09% Michael Colodner 231,595,440 99.57% 1,005,585 0.43% Brad Munro 231,370,891 99.47% 1,230,134 0.53% Kevin Nugent 230,763,774 99.21% 1,837,251 0.79% Susan Riddell Rose 185,595,063 79.79% 47,005,962 20.21% Jay Thornton 226,106,640 97.21% 6,494,385 2.79% Deanna Zumwalt 224,533,194 96.53% 8,067,831 3.47%

In addition, the resolutions regarding the approval of all unallocated awards under the Corporation's unit incentive plan and the approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation were also approved at the Meeting as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated awards under the Corporation's unit incentive plan. 200,954,962 86.39% 31,646,063 13.61%



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. 224,288,635 96.43% 8,312,390 3.57%

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy infrastructure and environmental business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). SECURE provides industry leading midstream infrastructure and environmental and fluid management to predominantly upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S.

SECURE's Midstream Infrastructure business segment includes a network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing.

SECURE's Environmental and Fluid Management business segment includes a network of industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation and technologies, waste treatment & recycling, emergency response, rail services, metal recycling services, as well as fluid management for drilling, completion and production activities.

TSX Symbol: SES

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Rene Amirault, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, Chief Operating Officer; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer; Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.secure-energy.com