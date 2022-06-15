SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES BOARD MEMBER RESIGNATION

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) announced today that Michael Colodner, a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board") has resigned from the Board effective June 15, 2022 for reasons unrelated to SECURE in order to pursue other business endeavours.

Michael Colodner was appointed a director of SECURE on July 2, 2021 in connection with SECURE'S acquisition of Tervita (the "Transaction"). He previously served as a director of Tervita since July 2018.

"On behalf of the Board and the leadership team at SECURE, I would like to thank Michael for his six years of combined service as a director of SECURE and Tervita, as well as his significant contributions to our successful integration with Tervita and creation of long-term shareholder value," said Rene Amirault, President and Chief Executive Officer of SECURE. "Over this period, Michael's experience and financial acumen was of significant benefit to Tervita's and SECURE's respective Boards and leadership teams. Michael was instrumental in the Transaction discussions between the two companies and remained focused on realizing the synergies resulting from the Transaction and SECURE becoming a more resilient, profitable and efficient business. We thank Michael for his timely advice and wish him all the best in the future."

In the near term, while the Board further evaluates its composition, SECURE will continue with its stated board renewal process.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy infrastructure and environmental business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). SECURE provides industry leading midstream infrastructure and environmental and fluid management to predominantly upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S. SECURE's Midstream Infrastructure business segment includes a network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE's Environmental and Fluid Management business segment includes a network of industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation and technologies, waste treatment & recycling, emergency response, rail services, metal recycling services, as well as fluid management for drilling, completion and production activities.

