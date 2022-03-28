SECURE Energy Announces Amendment to Unit Incentive Plan

CALGARY, AB, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) announces that it has amended its Unit Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to provide that the number of common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") reserved for issuance from treasury pursuant to units credited under the Plan be reduced (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will reduce the aggregate number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Plan from 7% to 5% of the total number of then issued and outstanding Common Shares, less the number Common Shares issuable under any other security-based compensation arrangement of the Corporation. The Amendment will decrease the Plan's estimated cost and SECURE believes that the Amendment will ensure that the cost of the Plan, in aggregate, is at or less than the applicable benchmarks determined by proxy advisory services. The Amendment updates the disclosure on pages 13 and 14 of the management information circular in respect of the Meeting (the "Circular") and is effective as of the date hereof.

At the upcoming annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation ("Shareholders") to be held at 11:00 am Mountain Time on April 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"), Shareholders are asked to vote FOR the item of business to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Plan, as modified by the Amendment, all as more particularly described in the Circular.

