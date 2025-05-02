SECURE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE 2025 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2025, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders held on May 2, 2025 (the "Meeting"). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation's independent auditors at the Meeting.

A recording of the Meeting is available on SECURE's website at https://secure.ca/financial-statements-and-events

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Rene Amirault 177,155,838 99.144 % 1,529,742 0.856 % Mark Bly 176,811,920 98.951 % 1,873,660 1.049 % Mick Dilger 176,918,777 99.011 % 1,766,803 0.989 % Allen Gransch 178,262,352 99.763 % 423,228 0.237 % Wendy Hanrahan 177,538,674 99.358 % 1,146,906 0.642 % Joseph Lenz 175,074,127 97.979 % 3,611,453 2.021 % Susan (Sue) Riddell Rose 159,975,477 89.529 % 18,710,103 10.471 % Deanna Zumwalt 178,489,607 99.890 % 195,973 0.110 %

In addition, the resolution regarding the approval of the Corporation's Omnibus Incentive Plan, and the unallocated awards reserved for issuance thereunder, and the resolution regarding the approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation were also approved at the Meeting as follows:



Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Ordinary resolution to approve the

Corporation's Omnibus Incentive plan

and all unallocated awards under the

Omnibus Incentive Plan 170,040,449 95.162 % 8,645,131 4.838 %



Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Against Approval on a non-binding and

advisory basis of the Corporation's

approach to executive compensation 173,896,058 97.320 % 4,789,522 2.680 %

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Website: www.secure.ca

For more information please contact: Allen Gransch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected]