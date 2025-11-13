SECURE ANNOUNCES $300 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell, pursuant to a private placement (the "Offering"), $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due November 20, 2032 (the "Notes").

The Offering is being underwritten by BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners; ATB Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities, as co-lead managers; and Raymond James and Stifel Nicolaus Canada, as co-managers.

SECURE intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay existing indebtedness under the Corporation's senior secured revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being conditionally offered for sale in Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions. The Notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and are being offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws and outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). When used in this press release, the words "achieve", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and "will", and similar expressions, as they relate to SECURE are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of SECURE with respect to future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release.

In particular, this press release contains or implies forward-looking statements pertaining to: the size and terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and successful completion of the Offering.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those factors referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in SECURE's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what SECURE believes are reasonable assumptions, SECURE cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, SECURE does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's common shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information: Allen Gransch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.secure.ca