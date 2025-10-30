SECURE ANNOUNCES 2025 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Recorded Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $135 million ($0.62/basic share) , up 17% on a per share basis from prior year

Refining full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $500 million

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, reported today its operational and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"We were pleased to deliver third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $135 million, or $0.62 per share, up 17% from the same period in the prior year," said Allen Gransch, President & CEO. "Our revised 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $500 million reflects near-term commodity softness and associated oil and gas activity levels, as well as ongoing market repositioning of our scrap metal to the U.S. due to trade-related factors. Our core waste and infrastructure network continues to perform in line with expectations, and underscores the strength and stability of SECURE's recurring cash flow even amid lower oil prices and disciplined producer spending.

"Canadian oil and gas is essential to meeting global energy demand, and as production and infrastructure investment expand across Western Canada, the need for specialized waste and water handling continues to grow," added Gransch. "SECURE's extensive network is positioned at the center of this activity, enabling safe, efficient growth for our customers and driving stable, recurring EBITDA through long-cycle, contract-backed projects.

"During the quarter, we advanced several of these strategic infrastructure projects that will contribute incremental volumes in the quarters ahead. As these assets come online, together with a normalization in metals recycling and continued strength in our core waste and energy infrastructure network, we expect to deliver solid Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 while maintaining disciplined capital returns to shareholders.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Generated revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) of $365 million, down 2% compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower specialty chemicals revenue due to reduced drilling and completion activity, which also contributed to lower volumes across SECURE's waste facility network. The decrease was largely offset by higher pricing across key service lines and contributions from the Edmonton-based metals recycling business acquired on January 31, 2025.

Recorded net income of $1 million, compared to net income of $94 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a one-time non-cash provision of $55 million related to an underutilized crude storage contract recorded in the current quarter. In addition, results for the third quarter of 2024 included a one-time current and deferred tax recovery of $30 million. Excluding these non-recurring items, net income was relatively consistent year-over-year, reflecting stable underlying operating performance.

Recorded Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $135 million ($0.62 per basic share 1 ), representing a 6% year-over-year increase (17% increase on a per share basis) due to investments in the metals recycling business, higher pricing across key service lines, and cost optimizations across our network.

of $135 million ($0.62 per basic share ), representing a 6% year-over-year increase (17% increase on a per share basis) due to investments in the metals recycling business, higher pricing across key service lines, and cost optimizations across our network. Generated funds flow from operations of $96 million ($0.44 per basic share), and discretionary free cash flow 1 of $68 million ($0.31 per basic share 1 ), supporting the continued execution of SECURE's capital allocation priorities.

of $68 million ($0.31 per basic share ), supporting the continued execution of SECURE's capital allocation priorities. Incurred $54 million of growth capital expenditures ($97 million year to date) directed primarily towards advancing construction of two produced water processing and disposal facilities, including pipeline infrastructure, in the Alberta Montney region to accommodate growing producer volumes.

Repurchased approximately 1.7 million common shares at a weighted average price of $15.77 per share for $27 million under the Corporation's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"). Year-to-date share repurchases under the NCIB and the Corporation's Substantial Issuer Bid totaled approximately 18.1 million common shares for $268 million. In total, the Corporation has repurchased approximately 8% of its issued and outstanding shares to date in 2025.

Declared and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share, consistent with our capital allocation strategy and representing a yield of approximately 2% on our current share price.

Maintained financial flexibility, ending the quarter with a Total Debt to EBITDA covenant ratio2 of 2.1x, or 1.8x excluding leases.





(1) Non-GAAP financial measure or Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and other specified financial measures" section herein. (2) Calculated in accordance with the Corporation's credit facility agreements. Refer to the Q3 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

OUTLOOK

Our customers continue to approach the current environment with caution, emphasizing discipline and operational efficiency. Macroeconomic volatility continues, with the recent further decline in commodity prices, recessionary concerns, and trade-related disruptions in our metals recycling business stemming from evolving U.S. tariff dynamics with Canada where we have seen no further advancement in negotiations. As a result, we highlighted near-term volatility in the metals recycling business, particularly within the ferrous market, which remains challenged in Canada with a 50% tariff on finished steel sold into the U.S.

For the fourth quarter, SECURE expects continued stability across its waste and energy infrastructure network, supported by steady production-related and industrial volumes. While benchmark oil prices are approximately 15% lower year over year, our business continues to perform well, underscoring the strength of our infrastructure-backed, recurring cash flow model. Approximately 80% of our Adjusted EBITDA is tied to ongoing production and industrial activity, with the balance linked to drilling and completions. This mix provides resilience through market fluctuations, with production-driven waste volumes remaining steady even as customers emphasize capital discipline.

The revision to our 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $510–$540 million to approximately $500 million reflects the near-term weakness in the metals recycling business and reduced industry drilling and completion activity due to further weakening in benchmark oil prices. The metals recycling business remains challenged in the near term by soft Canadian demand and foreign steel oversupply, compounded by tariffs on finished steel sold into the U.S. and broader macroeconomic caution limiting new steel production. These conditions have reduced domestic sales and led to a build-up of our ferrous inventory. We have redirected our shipments to stronger U.S. markets, where scrap metal from Canada remains exempt from tariffs, though the full financial benefit may be realized into 2026 as we continue to manage logistics, our average turns per month and expand our rail capacity – a key competitive advantage that provides greater flexibility and cost efficiency in serving multiple markets. We continue to manage this business proactively by:

Expanding our rail fleet with 50 new cars in 2025 and adding 50 cars on short-term lease to improve efficiency and access to U.S. markets;

Prioritizing non-ferrous materials with stronger fundamentals; and

Maintaining disciplined purchasing and feedstock pricing to protect margins.

We expect performance to improve as three key factors normalize:

R ail throughput increases and logistics efficiencies take effect;

North American steel demand recovers, supported by infrastructure and manufacturing investment; and

Import pressure eases as global steel production moderates.

Based on current visibility, we expect the fourth quarter of 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be broadly consistent with third quarter levels, supported by continued execution in our core network and contributions from new infrastructure projects. We are providing the following updated full year guidance:

Adjusted EBITDA: Approximately $500 million;

Discretionary Free Cash Flow: Approximately $260 million, reflecting the corresponding reduction in Adjusted EBITDA; and

Capital Expenditures: No change to expected capital spending, which includes $125 million of growth spending, and $85 million related to sustaining capital.

Growth Drivers and 2026 Outlook

SECURE expects to enter into 2026 with strong operational momentum and the benefit of several long-cycle projects nearing completion. The Corporation expects to deliver solid Adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year, driven by organic project start-ups, metals recovery, and stable underlying demand across our waste and energy infrastructure network.

Despite lower commodity prices, Canadian oil and gas production remains resilient, with new infrastructure projects supporting long-term stability in volumes. The start-up of the Trans Mountain Expansion and commissioning of LNG Canada are driving lasting improvements in egress, narrowing price differentials, and supporting incremental production and associated waste volumes. Additional LNG export capacity and data center developments, and ongoing government programs aimed at liability reduction are expected to reinforce these structural tailwinds in the years ahead. These trends continue to provide a solid foundation for SECURE's long-term growth.

The Corporation anticipates that growth in 2026 will be driven by:

Commissioning of new infrastructure assets. In 2025, SECURE is investing approximately $125 million organic growth capital, over 70% of which is directed toward long-cycle, contracted infrastructure projects that generate stable, recurring cash flows across all commodity cycles. These investments are expected to contribute significant incremental Adjusted EBITDA in 2026, primarily from two greenfield produced water disposal facilities in the Montney and the reopening of an industrial waste processing facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland.

In 2025, SECURE is investing approximately $125 million organic growth capital, over 70% of which is directed toward long-cycle, contracted infrastructure projects that generate stable, recurring cash flows across all commodity cycles. These investments are expected to contribute significant incremental Adjusted EBITDA in 2026, primarily from two greenfield produced water disposal facilities in the Montney and the reopening of an industrial waste processing facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland. Metals recycling recovery. Performance is expected to improve as U.S. rail shipments accelerate, inventory levels built-up in 2025 are drawn down, and incremental sales are realized through 2026. The normalization of logistics and U.S. demand, along with moderating global steel supply, is expected to support a gradual return to pre-tariff performance levels.

Performance is expected to improve as U.S. rail shipments accelerate, inventory levels built-up in 2025 are drawn down, and incremental sales are realized through 2026. The normalization of logistics and U.S. demand, along with moderating global steel supply, is expected to support a gradual return to pre-tariff performance levels. Steady waste and infrastructure volumes. Ongoing development, stable production volumes and mandated environmental remediation programs continue to drive consistent base business activity across SECURE's network. The Corporation also expects to implement modest pricing increases to offset inflationary cost increases.

The Corporation expects to provide 2026 Adjusted EBITDA and capital investment guidance in February 2026 along with the release of our fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. This timing aligns more closely with industry practice among our waste peers.

SECURE is pleased to have the continued support of TPG Angelo Gordon as a significant shareholder of the Corporation and through the ongoing engagement of their board nominee. Our relationship with TPG Angelo Gordon remains strong, with their existing significant ownership position reinforcing the strategic direction of the Corporation.

Capital Allocation

With leverage of 2.1x (1.8x excluding leases) at September 30, 2025, and substantial discretionary free cash flow generation expected, SECURE will continue to balance capital returns with disciplined investment in high-return growth projects.

SECURE's strong balance sheet and cash flow profile provide flexibility to execute on its capital priorities, including:

Advancing high-return organic projects and complementary M&A opportunities that deliver stable, recurring cash flows and strong returns;

Maintaining the quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized), equal to approximately $88 million based on current shares outstanding, generating a yield of approximately 2%;

At management's and the Board's discretion, continuing opportunistic share repurchases under the NCIB as a core component of our capital allocation strategy, supported by management's confidence in SECURE's intrinsic value; and

Maintaining a strong balance sheet with financial capacity to support growth and capital returns.

With over 80 high-barrier to entry facilities strategically located across Western Canada and North Dakota, SECURE is well positioned to manage the growing volumes of waste and water associated with industrial and upstream development. A disciplined approach to capital allocation, a strong balance sheet, and a contract-backed investment strategy are expected to enable sustainable growth and resilient shareholder returns through 2026 and beyond.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

SECURE will host a conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. MST to discuss the third quarter results. To participate in the conference call, dial 437-900-0527 or toll free 1-888-510-2154. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit www.secure.ca/financial-statements-and-events. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at www.secure.ca and, until midnight MST on Thursday, November 6, 2025, by dialing 1-888-660-6345 and using the pass code 96326#.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Corporation uses accounting principles that are generally accepted in Canada (the issuer's "GAAP"), which includes International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This news release contains certain measures that are considered "specified financial measures" (being either "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "capital management measures" or "supplementary financial measures", as applicable) as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosures, including: Adjusted EBITDA and Discretionary Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP financial measures); Adjusted EBITDA per basic share (non-GAAP ratio); Discretionary Free Cash Flow per basic share (non-GAAP ratio);and Total Debt (capital management measure), which do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS. These measures are intended as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Corporation believes these measures provide additional useful information to analysts, shareholders and other users to understand the Corporation's financial results, profitability, cost management, liquidity and ability to generate funds to finance its operations.

However, these measures should not be used as an alternative to IFRS measures because they are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. See the "Non-GAAP and other specified financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 for further details, which is incorporated by reference herein and available on SECURE's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on our website at www.secure.ca.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per basic share

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as noted in the table below and reflects items that the Corporation considers appropriate to adjust given the irregular nature and relevance to comparable operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale). Adjusted EBITDA per basic share is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by basic weighted average common shares. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, transaction and related costs have been adjusted as they are costs outside the normal course of business.

The following table reconciles the Corporation's net income, being the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Corporation's financial statements, to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net income 1 94 (99) 70 548 (87) Adjustments:











Depreciation, depletion and amortization (1) 49 45 9 140 131 7 Share-based compensation (2) 11 5 120 27 25 8 Transaction and related costs 3 -- 100 8 2 300 Interest, accretion and finance costs 17 12 42 50 43 16 Gain on asset divestitures -- -- -- -- (520) (100) Other expense 53 -- 100 51 15 240 Current tax expense (recovery) 12 (15) (180) 40 27 48 Deferred tax (recovery) expense (11) (15) (27) (16) 92 (117) Unrealized loss (gain) on mark to market transactions (3) -- 1 (100) (4) 10 (140) Adjusted EBITDA 135 127 6 366 373 (2) (1) Included in cost of sales and/or general and administrative ("G&A") expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. (2) Included in G&A expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (3) Includes amounts reported in revenue on the Consolidated Statements on Comprehensive Income.

Discretionary free cash flow and Discretionary free cash flow per basic share

Discretionary free cash flow is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for sustaining capital expenditures, and lease payments. The Corporation may deduct or include additional items in its calculation of discretionary free cash flow that are unusual, non-recurring, or non-operating in nature. Discretionary Free Cash Flow per basic share is defined as discretionary free cash flow divided by basic weighted average common shares.For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, transaction and related costs have been adjusted as they are costs outside the normal course of business.

The following table reconciles the Corporation's funds flow from operations, being the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Corporation's financial statements, to discretionary free cash flow.



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Funds flow from operations 96 106 (9) 260 305 (15) Adjustments:











Sustaining capital (1) (24) (10) 140 (59) (50) 18 Lease liability principal payments (7) (6) 17 (20) (21) (5) Transaction and related costs 3 -- 100 8 2 300 Discretionary free cash flow 68 90 (24) 189 236 (20)

(1) The Corporation classifies capital expenditures as either growth, acquisition or sustaining capital. Refer to "Operational Definitions" in the MD&A for further information.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

The Corporation's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 are available on SECURE's website at www.secure.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements and/or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). When used in this press release, the words "achieve", "advance", "anticipate", "believe", "can be", "capacity", "commit", "continue", "could", "deliver", "drive", "enhance", "ensure", "estimate", "execute", "expect", "focus", "forecast", "forward", "future", "goal", "grow", "integrate", "intend", "may", "maintain", "objective", "ongoing", "opportunity", "outlook", "plan", "position", "potential", "prioritize", "realize", "remain", "result", "seek", "should", "strategy", "target" "will", "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to SECURE, its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of SECURE and speak only as of the date of this press release.

In particular, this press release contains or implies forward-looking statements pertaining but not limited to: SECURE's 2025 guidance and 2026 outlook, including with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, planned capital expenditures and growth projects (including for organic growth capital, sustaining capital and asset retirement obligations), and projected discretionary free cash flow; expectations with respect to SECURE's new produced water processing facilities; SECURE's expectations and priorities for 2025 and beyond and its ability and position to achieve such priorities; SECURE's business plans, objectives, goals, targets, priorities and strategies; the strength of SECURE's recurring cash flow; factors enabling growth for SECURE and its customers; the value of strategic infrastructure projects on future results and shareholder returns; the impact of the steps being taken by SECURE to protect the business against the near-term volatility in the metals recycling business and the anticipated timing to recognize the benefits of those steps; SECURE's expectations related to global energy demand and the corresponding demand for its services; expectations and uncertainty with respect to the economy, evolving economic conditions and the industrial landscape in North America; factors impacting Adjusted EBITDA guidance; areas where SECURE's performance is expected to improve; expectations with respect to growth drivers and financial performance in 2026; the Corporation's expectation that its strong balance sheet and projected cash flows will provide SECURE with the flexibility to execute on its capital priorities; SECURE's dividend policy, and the declaration, timing and amount of dividends thereunder; statements concerning shareholder returns and the NCIB, including the duration of the NCIB, the number of common shares which may be purchased under the NCIB, the timing, amount and price of purchases of common shares under the NCIB; and other statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that SECURE has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release regarding, among other things: SECURE's expectations for the remainder of 2025; SECURE's 2026 outlook; economic and operating conditions, including commodity prices, crude oil and natural gas storage levels, interest rates, exchange rates, and inflation; ability to enter into signing agreements with customers to backstop the investments and acquisition opportunities present; continued demand for the Corporation's infrastructure services and activity linked to long-term and recurring projects; the expectation with respect to the commercial agreements entered into by SECURE for water disposal services in the Montney resource play and the benefits derived therefrom; the changes in market activity and growth will be consistent with industry activity in Canada and the U.S. and growth levels in similar phases of previous economic cycles; expectations and responses of SECURE's customers in response to economic concerns and instability; infrastructure developments in western Canada; increased capacity and stronger pricing with access to global markets through new infrastructure; the impact of any new pandemic or epidemic and other international or geopolitical events, including government responses related thereto and their impact on global energy pricing, oil and gas industry exploration and development activity levels and production volumes; anticipated sources of funding being available to SECURE on terms favourable to SECURE; the success of the Corporation's operations and growth projects; the impact of seasonal weather patterns; the Corporation's competitive position, operating, acquisition and sustaining costs remaining substantially unchanged; the Corporation's ability to attract and retain customers; that counterparties comply with contracts in a timely manner; current commodity prices, forecast taxable income, existing tax pools and planned capital expenditures; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts or the completion and operation of the relevant facilities; that there are no unforeseen material costs in relation to the Corporation's facilities and operations; that prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations apply or are introduced as expected, and the timing of such introduction; increases to the Corporation's share price and market capitalization over the long term; disparity between the Corporation's share price and the fundamental value of the business; the Corporation's ability to repay debt and return capital to shareholders; credit ratings; the Corporation's ability to obtain and retain qualified personnel (including those with specialized skills and knowledge), technology and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the Corporation's ability to access capital and insurance; operating and borrowing costs, including costs associated with the acquisition and maintenance of equipment and property; the ability of the Corporation and our subsidiaries to successfully market our services in western Canada and the U.S.; an increased focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG"), sustainability and environmental considerations in the oil and gas industry; the impacts of climate-change on the Corporation's business; the current business environment remaining substantially unchanged; present and anticipated programs and expansion plans of other organizations operating in the energy service industry resulting in an increased demand for the Corporation's and our subsidiaries' services; future acquisition and maintenance costs; the Corporation's ability to achieve its ESG and sustainability targets and goals and the costs associated therewith; and other risks and uncertainties described in SECURE's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("AIF") and from time to time in filings made by SECURE with securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: general global financial conditions, including general economic conditions in Canada and the U.S.; the effect of any tariffs currently imposed, including the delay or escalation of any such tariffs, or the implementation of any new or additional tariffs, surtaxes, export bans, or other restrictive trade measures or countermeasures affecting international trade, including between the U.S. and Canada; the effect of any pandemic or epidemic, inflation and international or geopolitical events and governmental responses thereto on economic conditions, commodity prices and the Corporation's business and operations; changes in the level of capital expenditures made by oil and natural gas producers and the resultant effect on demand for oilfield services during drilling and completion of oil and natural gas wells; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas and the effect of this volatility on the demand for oilfield services generally; a transition to alternative energy sources; the Corporation's inability to retain customers; risks inherent in the energy industry, including physical climate-related impacts; the Corporation's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet our current and future obligations; the seasonal nature of the oil and gas industry; increases in debt service charges including changes in the interest rates charged under the Corporation's current and future debt agreements; inflation and supply chain disruptions; the Corporation's ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital and insurance; disruptions to our operations resulting from events out of our control; the process, resources, cost, results, timing and impact of any litigation matters involving the Corporation, the Corporation's ability to successfully appeal adverse outcomes of such litigation, if any, and the timing, determination and recovery of amounts related to such litigation, including any appeals, as well as the Corporation's ability to collect any judgment ultimately awarded, if any, and the timing thereof; the timing and amount of stimulus packages and government grants relating to site rehabilitation programs; the cost of compliance with and changes in legislation and the regulatory and taxation environment, including uncertainties with respect to implementing binding targets for reductions of emissions and the regulation of hydraulic fracturing services and services relating to the transportation of dangerous goods; uncertainties in weather and temperature affecting the duration of the oilfield service periods and the activities that can be completed; ability to maintain and renew the Corporation's permits and licenses which are required for its operations; competition; impairment losses on physical assets; sourcing, pricing and availability of raw materials, consumables, component parts, equipment, suppliers, facilities, and skilled management, technical and field personnel; supply chain disruption; the Corporation's ability to effectively complete acquisition and divestiture transactions on acceptable terms or at all; failure to realize the benefits of acquisitions or dispositions and risks related to the associated business integration (including specifically with respect to the two strategic acquisitions in the metals recycling business); risks related to a new business mix and significant shareholder; liabilities and risks, including environmental liabilities and risks inherent in SECURE's operations; the Corporation's ability to invest in and integrate technological advances and match advances of our competition; the viability, economic or otherwise, of such technology; credit, commodity price and foreign currency risk to which the Corporation is exposed in the conduct of our business; compliance with the restrictive covenants in the Corporation's current and future debt agreements; the Corporation's or our customers' ability to perform their obligations under long-term contracts; misalignment with our partners and the operation of jointly owned assets; the Corporation's ability to source products and services on acceptable terms or at all; the Corporation's ability to retain key or qualified personnel, including those with specialized skills or knowledge; uncertainty relating to trade relations and associated supply disruptions; the effect of changes in government and actions taken by governments in jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates, including in the U.S.; the effect of climate change and related activism on our operations and ability to access capital and insurance; the effects of the introduction of greenwashing regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; cyber security and other related risks; the Corporation's ability to bid on new contracts and renew existing contracts; potential closure and post-closure costs associated with landfills operated by the Corporation; the Corporation's ability to protect our proprietary technology and our intellectual property rights; legal proceedings and regulatory actions to which the Corporation may become subject, including in connection with any claims for infringement of a third parties' intellectual property rights and the outcome of such proceedings and actions; third parties infringing on the intellectual property rights of the Corporation and the Corporation's ability to protect such rights, including the cost and outcome of such protection measures; the Corporation's ability to meet its ESG and sustainability targets or goals and the costs associated therewith; claims by, and consultation with, Indigenous Peoples in connection with project approval; disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting; and other risk factors identified in the AIF and from time to time in filings made by the Corporation with securities regulatory authorities.

The guidance in respect of the Corporation's expectations of Adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures (including organic growth capital and sustaining capital), and discretionary free cash flow in 2025 in this press release may be considered to be a financial outlook for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available, and which may become available in the future. These projections constitute forward-looking statements and are based on several material factors and assumptions set out above. Actual results may differ significantly from such projections. See above for a discussion of certain risks that could cause actual results to vary. The financial outlook contained in this press release has been approved by management as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. SECURE and its management believe that the financial outlook contained in this press release has been prepared based on assumptions that are reasonable in the circumstances, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represents, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, expected and targeted financial results. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, SECURE does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.

Allen Gransch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.secure.ca