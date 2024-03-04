SECTRA'S ENTERPRISE IMAGING SOLUTION NOW COVERS MAJORITY OF MIDWEST PATIENTS FOLLOWING NEW CONTRACT

SHELTON, Conn. , March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution to yet another healthcare provider in the Midwest. The healthcare provider will utilize the radiology module to unify the management of approximately two million images across multiple states and over 20 sites, streamlining their imaging strategy. It also signifies a key achievement for Sectra, as most patients in the region will now be served through a Sectra solution, enabling the new customer to collaborate with other regional health systems if needed.

Sectra's radiology solution

Transitioning to one single solution will offer the healthcare provider several advantages. It will accelerate physician access to critical information, leading to faster and more accurate diagnoses for patients. It will also streamline radiology operations, simplify IT management, and enable scalability and expansion into other specialties.

"Collaborating across sites and providing efficient radiology workflows are needed to cope with the increasing imaging volumes. This new customer is the 60th healthcare provider to use Sectra in the US Midwest and I'm pleased to be continuing our work in this area. With our local experience as well as our knowledge in providing multi-site solutions for large organizations we will help them on this journey in the best way possible," states Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

The contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year and the healthcare provider will initially use the solution's module for radiology. The contracted order value amounts to $15.7 million of which $14.3 is guaranteed. The order entails an on-premises installation along with 5 years of support and maintenance.

About Sectra

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,500 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive eleven years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website .

Renee Stacey, Vice President Marketing

Sectra, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1 647 924 3949

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO

Sectra AB

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 705 23 5227

