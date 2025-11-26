SECTRA LAUNCHES ITS BUILT-IN REPORTING SOLUTION IN THE US--ACCELERATES DIAGNOSTICS FOR IMPROVED PATIENT CARE

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is introducing its built-in reporting solution for medical imaging, Sectra Reporting, to the US market. By unifying image review and reporting together in the diagnostic workflow, radiologists can work in a single application and avoid switching between systems. This shortens turnaround times, reduces workload, and supports faster care delivery.

Sectra's reporting solution

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, comments:

"Until now, the US market has largely been dominated by legacy reporting solutions. As the market landscape is now changing, we see a clear opportunity to offer radiologists a fully integrated reporting experience within Sectra's diagnostic application. Drawing on more than two decades of success in Europe and other markets, we now look forward to providing viewer-integrated reporting to our US customers, further strengthening their diagnostic workflow."

Sectra Reporting is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and is a native, built-in solution that streamlines diagnostic workflows by integrating directly with imaging data and measurements. To free up time for the radiologist to focus on diagnostics rather than on documentation, the solution has AI capabilities such as automated impression generation and external AI results seamlessly integrated. At the same time, deep links to measurements, annotations, and lesion-tracking data allow radiologists to embed precise, actionable references in the report.

Another vital part within reporting is to provide the radiologist with instant access to relevant image content. This reduces manual steps, minimizes dictation errors, and clarifies clinical results. Sectra's reporting solution also lowers cognitive load through automatic linking of prior exams and improves safety by preventing incorrect references.

While maintaining support for third-party reporting solutions, Sectra offers customers the choice of a streamlined experience designed to accelerate reporting and enhance clinical collaboration.

Meet Sectra at RSNA 2025

About Sectra

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,500 installations worldwide managing 152 million annual imaging exams, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, genomics and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive twelve years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

