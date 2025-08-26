LEADING US MEDICAL CENTER CHOOSES SECTRA'S ENTERPRISE IMAGING CLOUD SERVICE TO STREAMLINE DIAGNOSTIC WORKFLOWS FOR IMPROVED PATIENT CARE

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution as a fully managed cloud service, Sectra One Cloud, to a leading medical center in the US. This will enhance workflows within the medical center's radiology, breast imaging, cardiology and orthopaedic departments, while strengthening security and scalability. As a result, the service will help them tackle increased workload with enhanced workflow efficiency and reduced IT complexity, which will in turn lead to improved patient care.

"Especially in radiology, efficient workflows are essential to handle the growing volume of exams with limited resources. At the same time, consolidating imaging across multiple specialties and moving to a single, cloud-based system simplifies IT operations, reduces the burden on IT teams, and lowers exposure to cyberthreats. I'm looking forward to partnering with this medical center on their cloud journey," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

As Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed cloud service, Sectra will monitor, optimize, and continuously upgrade the solution, alleviating the burden from the medical center's IT teams. The solution can also be scaled to accommodate growth as volumes increase and expand into other imaging specialties.

The five-year contract was signed in the first quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, and the medical center will initially utilize the modules for radiology, breast imaging, cardiology and orthopaedic. The contracted order value amounts to $21M USD, of which $20M USD is guaranteed.

About Sectra

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,500 installations worldwide managing 152 million annual imaging exams, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, genomics and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive twelve years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

