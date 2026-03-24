The Government of Canada welcomes the report's insights, acknowledges the voices that shaped it, and commits to action to strengthen safe sport in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), made the following statement:

"Our new government welcomes the final report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission. The report makes clear that urgent, systemwide action is needed to address longstanding gaps in safety, governance, and accountability across the system. We accept the findings and will now carefully review the recommendations and actions that can be taken to strengthen safe sport and improve the sport system at all levels in Canada.

Abuse and maltreatment have no place in sport. Sport participants should have access to safe, welcoming, inclusive, and accountable sport environments that uphold public trust. We recognize that restoring trust in the sport system requires meaningful, coordinated action across all levels.

We want to thank the Commissioner, Lise Maisonneuve, and her team for their leadership and dedication throughout this important process.

Through a trauma-informed approach, this independent commission sought to learn from the experiences of survivors, victims, experts, academics, parents, coaches, and many others. This report represents a remarkable collective effort that will shape the next chapter of sport in Canada. It also shows that we need to fix bigger, systemwide problems, including how sport is managed across the country and gaps in safety protections.

It was the voices of survivors that broke the culture of silence. Their time, insights, and lived experiences have created a pathway forward for a better Canada. At the same time, the work is not over. Their experiences must continue to guide how we strengthen the system moving forward.

Our government will now focus on developing our response and implementation plan, working closely with the provinces and territories, Indigenous partners, athletes, underrepresented communities, sport organizations, and private sector stakeholders across the country. This work will be grounded in stronger coordination, transparency, and accountability across the sport system.

We all share a commitment to advancing a safe, inclusive, and resilient sport system. Sport has the power to unite and build our country. It strengthens our communities and supports the well-being of Canadians. As Secretary of State for Sport, I remain committed to building Canada strong through sport. Together, we can do so from playground to podium."

Quick Facts

Actions taken by the Government of Canada to build and enhance a safe sport system for all Canadians

Investing in safety, integrity, and inclusion

Canada's new government is investing $16 million over the next two years to further strengthen safety and integrity across the sport system.

In 2026, $5 million was invested to help Sport Integrity Canada deliver the Canadian Safe Sport Program (CSSP).

In 2025, our government invested a total of $12 million to support safe sport initiatives delivered by Canadian sport organizations. Of this amount, $7.75 million was allocated to 74 sport organizations to advance safe, inclusive, and accessible sport actions and programs. This includes more than $3 million dedicated specifically to expanding mental health support for athletes and coaches through Canadian sport institutes and other national partners.

Supporting participation and high-performance sport

The Government continues to invest in community sport programming to reduce barriers and help more Canadians get involved in sport.

Since 2018, the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program, in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls to Justice, has provided more than $11 million annually to support sport and recreation opportunities.

Launched in 2022, the Community Sport for All Initiative (CSAI) has invested $75 million to help hundreds of thousands of Canadians access affordable sport and recreation programs.

In 2024, monthly living and training allowances for high-performance athletes increased by approximately 23 percent, ensuring athletes have the support they need to succeed. This is an increase of about 43 percent since 2018.

Setting clear national standards for safe sport

Since 2018, federally funded sport organizations must adopt rigorous safe sport practices, including strong policies, mandatory training, and access to independent complaint mechanisms.

In 2019, federal, provincial, and territorial governments endorsed the Red Deer Declaration, reaffirming a shared commitment to preventing harassment, abuse, and discrimination in sport.

That same year, the Government supported the development of the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS), establishing a national standard for safe sport environments.

Strengthening governance and accountability

Between 2021 and 2023, new measures were introduced to improve oversight, strengthen accountability, and raise governance standards across the sport system.

In 2023, updated governance requirements for National Sport Organizations (NSOs) strengthened transparency, financial oversight, and athlete representation.

Organizations must now publicly share key information, including audited financial statements, board meeting minutes, and annual diversity reports.

A Sport Canada accountability unit was established to monitor performance, address governance concerns, link funding to compliance, and perform audits where required.

In 2024, a modernized funding framework was introduced to better streamline the application process, allowing organizations to apply for multi-year funding and affording those who qualify stability in funding with consistent and predictable reporting mechanisms.

Creating independent safe sport mechanisms

In 2022, the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner began operations to administer the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport until this responsibility was transitioned over to the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (now Sport Integrity Canada) in 2025.

Last year, Sport Integrity Canada launched the CSSP, an independent mechanism to receive and address reports of prohibited behaviour in sport at the national level. All federally funded national sport organizations are required to adopt the program as a condition of funding.

Sport Integrity Canada also oversees the e-learning and educational components of the CSSP to ensure all sport organizations are well equipped to remain in compliance.

The expansion of the CSSP public registry is improving transparency and accountability across the sport system.

Strengthening athlete voice and support

Athlete representation has been strengthened through the creation of a Ministerial Athlete Advisory Committee, ensuring athlete perspectives inform government decisions.

National sport organizations are now required to include athlete representation on their boards.

In 2023, the Government invested more than $559,000 in AthletesCAN to strengthen support for national team athletes and amplify their voices.

Mental health supports for athletes and coaches have been expanded through investments in national partners and sport institutes.

Associated Links

The Future of Sport in Canada Commission Final Report

Background – Safety and integrity in Sport

Red Deer Declaration

Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport

Canadian Safe Sport Program

Ministerial Athlete Advisory Committee

Community Sport for All Initiative – Sport Support Program

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]