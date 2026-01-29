Second Avenue Capital Partners Provides USD $20MM Revolving Credit Facility to RUDSAK to Support Long-Term Sustainable Growth

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners (SACP), a leading provider of asset-based loans and structured financing solutions, provided a USD $20 million senior secured credit facility to RUDSAK, one of Canada's most iconic lifestyle brands, renowned for its timeless design in outerwear, apparel, and accessories. In addition to the credit facility from SACP, Investissement Québec provided RUDSAK with complementary subordinated financing.

The new financing enhances liquidity and gives RUDSAK greater flexibility to invest in its future, including the continued expansion of its e-commerce and wholesale channels.

Founded in 1994 by CEO Evik Asatoorian, RUDSAK is recognized for its distinct aesthetic, fusing bold design and craftsmanship with premium materials. Positioned at the intersection of fashion, art, and culture, the brand has evolved into a global lifestyle company with a loyal customer base and increasing international recognition.

Today, RUDSAK offers a full assortment of men's and women's outerwear, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its direct-to-consumer network includes 20 full-line stores across Canada and four mall-based locations in the United States, complemented by growing digital and wholesale channels.

"RUDSAK has demonstrated strong brand equity and consistent customer demand in a competitive retail environment," said Andrew Prunier, Founding Member and Head of the Portfolio Team at SACP. "This credit facility is structured to provide the liquidity and flexibility needed to support growth and operational execution, while allowing the company to stay true to the brand identity that drives consumer loyalty. We believe this financing positions RUDSAK for stable, sustainable long-term performance."

"The team at SACP understands how the integration of fashion and function is fundamental to both our brand DNA and our growth strategy," said Evik Asatoorian, CEO of RUDSAK. "It is refreshing to work with a financing partner that recognizes and supports what differentiates RUDSAK in the market. SACP's financing solution provides a durable foundation for our growth trajectory–allowing us to keep innovating while staying true to who we are."

This transaction exemplifies how SACP combines extensive industry insight with a hands-on, collaborative approach. The firm provides financing to companies that strike the right balance between innovation and operational discipline--businesses that pursue new ideas while maintaining the focus and structure needed for long-term success.

EY Parthenon Corporate Finance served as the exclusive financial advisor, and KRB Lawyers served as legal counsel to RUDSAK. Miller Thomson LLP acted as legal counsel for SACP.

About Second Avenue Capital Partners – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC, a Schottenstein affiliate, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver customized capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective allows SACP to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. Learn more at sacp.com .

About Investissement Québec – Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development. The Corporation's services are designed to spur productivity, innovation, market development and the competitiveness of Québec businesses. To that end, Investissement Québec supports them at every stage of their growth with financing and assistance in the areas of business consulting, technological transformation and workforce strategies. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also provides concrete support for businesses' export activities and conducts prospecting activities to attract foreign investment to Québec.

About RUDSAK – Founded in 1994, RUDSAK is a Canadian fashion brand renowned for its outerwear that combines luxury and performance. By blending fashion and functionality, RUDSAK's collections feature leather jackets, down coats, footwear, and accessories, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

SOURCE Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC

Michael D. Sullivan 646-979-7143, or [email protected]