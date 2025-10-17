Seaspan Strengthens Fleet Efficiency through Comprehensive Vessel Retrofits and Upgrades

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Seaspan is pleased to provide an update on its SAVER (Seaspan Action on Vessel Energy Reduction) program launched in 2013, pioneering an early commitment to efficiency and sustainability, long before environmental regulations began shaping the industry's decarbonization agenda.

Guided by its deeply embedded ESG framework and decarbonization strategy, the company has implemented an ambitious program of vessel retrofits and upgrades across its fleet, working closely with customers to enhance vessel performance and reduce environmental impact. Retrofitting and upgrades are effective ways to extend vessel life while also delivering emissions abatement and fuel flexibility to customers.

Seaspan has successfully completed 552 individual upgrades, with another 85 projects either planned or underway. These initiatives encompass a wide range of improvements, including upgrades to electrical, thermodynamic, and hydrodynamic efficiency, as well as comprehensive retrofits. In total, 86 vessels have been upgraded, with an additional 10 others currently being modified or scheduled for upcoming enhancements, including methanol main engine conversion retrofits scheduled for delivery in mid-2026.

The total investment in these projects has reached USD 226.5m, including both executed and planned initiatives.

Leveraging its fully integrated vessel lifecycle management platform, from design, supervision, operation, upgrade, retrofit, and recycle, combined with vertically integrated engineering, procurement, and construction, Seaspan's SAVER upgrade program can be separated into three main categories:

Fuel-Saving & Efficiency Enhancements: Renewal of Propeller & Cap Fins Bulbous Bow Modification Main Engine Derating Energy Recovery Systems



Cargo Capacity Optimization: Lashing Bridge Elevation and Extension Stack Weight Increase Lashing Pattern Enhancing CSA & Loading Computer Upgrades Reefer Expansion



Green Fuel & Emission Reduction: Fuel Conversion Retrofits Scrubber Installation Shore Power / AMP-System Upgrades



These upgrades reduce fuel consumption, increase cargo loadability, and enhance flexibility, enabling Seaspan's customers to remain competitive in an evolving market.

"At Seaspan, fleet enhancement is a core pillar of our decarbonization strategy. By driving our fleet modernization together with our customers, we're not only improving fleet operational performance but also contributing a practical solution to the sustainable shipping industry," said Bing Chen, President and CEO of Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. "These projects demonstrate the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and decarbonization."

As the industry advances toward its decarbonization goals, Seaspan is focused on leveraging turnkey solutions and digitalization to upgrade existing assets. Through these efforts, Seaspan continues to lead with its partners at the forefront of the global transition toward cleaner and smarter maritime operations.

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.

Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of September 30, 2025, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 241 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds, including PCTCs and second-hand vessel purchase agreements, with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation

Media Contact: Cailey Murphy, Head of Corporate Communications, Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd., [email protected]