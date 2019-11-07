Seaspan Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Seaspan Corporation

Nov 07, 2019, 08:00 ET

Achieves highest quarterly utilization rate since 2011 of 99.6%,
Closes $500 million accordion, increasing Portfolio Financing Program to $1.5 billion and finishes the quarter with over $912 million of liquidity

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE: SSW) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019:

Seaspan Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results (CNW Group/Seaspan Corporation)
View PDF
Seaspan Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results (CNW Group/Seaspan Corporation)
  • Increased portfolio financing program by $500.0 million to $1.5 billion
  • Agreed to acquire 9600 TEU vessel which Seaspan expects will enter into a three year time charter with Ocean Network Express ("ONE")
  • Achieved vessel utilization of 99.6% for the third quarter, the highest quarterly utilization since 2011, and 98.8% for the first nine months
  • Operating earnings of $116.1 million for the third quarter and $570.6 million for the first nine months
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.11 for the third quarter and $1.44 for the first nine months; changes in fair value of financial instruments contributed a loss of $0.10 per diluted share for the third quarter and a loss of $0.17 per diluted share for the first nine months
  • Cash flow from operations of $145.9 million for the third quarter and $645.2 million for the first nine months

Comments from Management

Bing Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our focus on Operational Excellence in quality, reliability, and scalability, together with Customer Partnership, as the preferred solution provider of our customers, has resulted in our highest quarterly utilization rate since 2011, of 99.6% for our 112 vessels fleet. We continue to strengthen our customer centric approach, which this quarter generated an attractive vessel acquisition to facilitate the growth needs of one of our customers, in addition to a tailored charter solution for another. We see growing opportunities to broaden and deepen our customer partnerships as our sector stabilizes into a new normal marked by consolidation, and we expect our momentum to continue throughout the remainder of the year."

Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the quarter we continued to execute across our business delivering, ahead of plan, a total of $645 million year-to-date cash flows from operations. We remain focused on the balance sheet as well, advancing our capital plan with the increase of our portfolio financing program to $1.5 billion of total commitments. The increased capacity provides room and flexibility to finance new acquisitions, including our recently acquired 9600 TEU vessel, which is expected to be delivered in April. The execution on our capital plan has significantly improved capital availability and flexibility, positioning us to execute on our next phase of growth."

Significant Developments During the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Portfolio Financing Program Increased to $1.5 billion

On May 15, 2019, Seaspan entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders for a $1.0 billion secured credit facility as part of a portfolio financing program (the "Program"). The Program is secured by a portfolio of vessels (the "Collateral Pool") and bears interest at LIBOR plus 2.25% per annum. Seaspan may add, substitute and remove vessels from the Collateral Pool during the term, subject to a borrowing base, portfolio concentration limits, absence of defaults and compliance with financial covenants and certain negative covenants.

On September 18, 2019, Seaspan increased the committed amount under the Program by $500.0 million to a total of $1.5 billion. The additional commitments are subject to the same terms, conditions and Collateral Pool security requirements as the initial tranche.

Series D Preferred Shares

In September 2019, Seaspan redeemed 1,923,585 shares of 7.95% Series D preferred shares for $47.8 million.

Purchase of 9600 TEU Vessel

On September 9, 2019, Seaspan closed an agreement to purchase a 2010-built 9600 TEU containership. The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of April 2020, at which point Seaspan expects the vessel will enter into a 36 month fixed rate time charter with ONE. Subsequent to delivery of the vessel, Seaspan's fleet will expand to 113 vessels.

Unencumbered Vessels

As of November 7, 2019, Seaspan had 31 unencumbered vessels.

Subsequent Events

Debt Prepayment

In October 2019, Seaspan refinanced secured term loan facilities, totalling $180.1 million, using proceeds from the Program. As of September 30, 2019, this balance was classified as current liabilities due to the issuance of voluntary irrevocable prepayment notices by Seaspan.

Distribution

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per share for its Class A Common Shares, paid on October 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on October 21, 2019. Regular quarterly dividends on the Preferred Shares Series D, Series E, Series G, Series H and Series I were also declared.

Class A Common Shares Outstanding

As of November 7, 2019, there were 215.7 million Class A Common Shares outstanding.

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Seaspan's consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Financial Summary

(in millions of US dollars, except earnings per share
amount)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018












Revenue

$

282.7

$

295.0

$

843.5

$

801.4

Ship operating expense

56.8

55.4

170.4

163.7

Depreciation and amortization expense

63.9

65.1

189.8

181.1

General and administrative expense

7.7

8.1

23.3

24.5

Operating lease expense

38.3

33.0

116.3

96.6

Income related to modification of time charters





227.0

Operating earnings

116.1

133.4

570.6

335.6

Interest expense and amortization of deferred










financing fees

45.0

56.0

151.5

149.4

Net earnings

43.0

80.0

368.2

215.7

Net earnings to common shareholders

25.0

63.5

314.0

162.6

Earnings per share, diluted

0.11

0.36

1.44

1.07

Cash from operating activities

145.9

150.6

645.2

355.9

Ownership Days, Operating Days and Vessel Utilization

Ownership days are the number of days a vessel is owned and available for charter. Operating days are the number of days a vessel is available to the charterer for use.

The primary driver of ownership days are the increases or decreases in the number of vessels owned, while the drivers of operating days are ownership days and the number of days the vessels are off-hire.

Ownership days were unchanged for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and increased by 1,791 days for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the full period contribution of the additional 16 vessels acquired through the acquisition of Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI"), which contributed 1,152 days, with the remainder due to the 2018 vessel deliveries.Vessel utilization represents the number of operating days as a percentage of ownership days.

The following table summarizes Seaspan's vessel utilization for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and for each quarter for the 24 months ended September 30, 2019:

2017

2018

2019

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Vessel Utilization:



















Ownership Days(1)

7,905

8,030

9,546

9,844

9,844

9,630

9,737

9,844

27,420

29,211

Less Off-hire Days:



















Scheduled Dry Docking


(104)


(8)

(22)

(13)

(54)

(36)

(112)

(103)

Unscheduled Off-hire(2)

(319)

(149)

(137)

(146)

(240)

(166)

(71)

(3)

(432)

(240)

Operating Days(1)

7,586

7,777

9,409

9,690

9,582

9,451

9,612

9,805

26,876

28,868

Vessel Utilization

96.0

%

96.8

%

98.6

%

98.4

%

97.3

%

98.1

%

98.7

%

99.6

%

98.0

%

98.8

%

____________________________

(1)

Operating and ownership days include leased vessels and exclude vessels under bareboat charter.

(2)

Unscheduled off-hire includes days related to vessels being off-charter.

Vessel utilization increased for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in the number of unscheduled off-hire days and scheduled off-hire days for dry-docking.

Revenue

Revenue decreased by 4.2% to $282.7 million and increased by 5.3% to $843.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease in revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the changes in the daily charter hire rates of seven time charters which were modified in the first quarter of 2019, offset by higher operating days. Seaspan recognized $227.0 million of income from modification, and these seven charters were subsequently rechartered to other customers at market rates. The increase in revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the contribution of additional operating days from the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

The increase in operating days and the related financial impact thereof for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, is attributable to the following:

Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

Ownership
Days
Impact

Operating
Days
Impact

$ Impact
(in millions
of US
dollars)

Ownership
Days
Impact

Operating
Days
Impact

$ Impact
(in
millions
of US
dollars)

Full period contribution from 2018 vessel












deliveries



$


639

639

$

17.3

Addition of 16 vessels from acquisition of GCI





1,152

1,152

42.9

Changes in daily charter hire rates and recharters








5.8

Changes in daily charter hire rates on modified
charters(1)




(12.7)




(24.4)

Unscheduled Off-hire(2)


143

1.2


192

2.4

Scheduled off-hire


(28)

(0.8)


9

(0.7)

Other








(1.2)

Total


115

$

(12.3)

1,791

1,992

$

42.1

_______________________________

(1)

Seven time charters were modified in the first quarter of 2019 and Seaspan recognized $227.0 million of income from modification; these seven charters have been rechartered to other customers at market rates.

(2)

Unscheduled off-hire includes days related to vessels being off-charter.

Ship Operating Expense

Ship operating expense increased by 2.6% to $56.8 million and by 4.1% to $170.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is primarily due to an increase in maintenance expenses. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the period contribution of the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

The following table summarizes Seaspan's operating cost per operating day for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and for each quarter for the 24 months ended September 30, 2019:

2017

2018

2019

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Operating Cost:




























Ownership Days(1)

7,905

8,030

9,546

9,844

9,844

9,630

9,737

9,844

27,420

29,211

Vessel Operating Costs




























(in millions of US dollars)

$

48.1

$

49.5

$

58.8

$

55.4

$

55.6

$

57.7

$

55.9

$

56.8

163.7

170.4

Operating Cost per
Ownership Day

$

6,086

$

6,170

$

6,156

$

5,624

$

5,648

$

5,993

$

5,743

$

5,770

$

5,969

$

5,833

________________________________

(1)

Ownership days include leased vessels and exclude vessels under bareboat charter.

Ship operating cost per ownership day increased by 2.6% to $5,770 and decreased by 2.3% to $5,833 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by 1.8% to $63.9 million and increased by 4.8% to $189.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended was primarily due to asset write-offs in 2018. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the period contribution of the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

General and Administrative Expense

General and administrative expense decreased by 4.9% to $7.7 million and by 4.9% to $23.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and share-based compensation expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, this decrease was primarily due to transition payments paid to the former CFO in 2018.

Operating Lease Expense

Operating lease expense increased by 16.1% to $38.3 million and by 20.4% to $116.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the amortization of deferred gains related to Seaspan's vessel sale-leaseback transactions, which are no longer recognized through operating leases. Upon adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 "Leases" on January 1, 2019, the remaining balance of these deferred gains were recognized through opening deficit as a cumulative adjustment.

Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Fees

The following table summarizes Seaspan's borrowings:

 (in millions of US dollars)

September 30,

2019

2018

Long-term debt, excluding deferred financing fees:




Revolving credit facilities

$

756.0

$

812.3

Term loan credit facilities

1,648.8

2,243.8

Senior unsecured notes

80.0

417.9

Fairfax Notes

500.0

250.0

Debt discount and fair value adjustment

(155.8)

(88.1)

Long-term obligations under other financing arrangements, excluding




deferred financing fees

609.7

660.1

Total borrowings

$

3,438.7

$

4,296.0

Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees decreased by $11.0 million to $45.0 million and increased by $2.1 million to $151.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the early prepayments of long-term debt. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the issuance of the Fairfax Notes and debt assumed in connection with the acquisition of GCI.

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The change in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a loss of $22.1 million and $37.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The losses for this period were primarily due to the impact of swap settlements and a decrease in the LIBOR forward curve.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

As of September 30, 2019, Seaspan had total liquidity of $912.9 million, consisting of $258.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $654.0 million available under its revolving credit facilities and term loan credit facilities.

As of September 30, 2019

TEU Class

Vessel Count

2500

4

3500

2

4250

18

8500

2

10000

2

13100

1

14000

2

Total

31

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the leading independent charter owner of containerships with industry leading ship management services. Seaspan charters its vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters from the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol

Description



SSW

Class A Common Shares

SSW PR D

Series D Preferred Shares

SSW PR E

Series E Preferred Shares

SSW PR G

Series G Preferred Shares

SSW PR H

Series H Preferred Shares

SSW PR I

Series I Preferred Shares

SSWA

7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

SSW25

5.500% Senior Notes due 2025

SSW26

5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

Conference Call and Webcast

Seaspan will host a conference call and webcast presentation for investors, analysts, and interested parties to discuss its third quarter results on November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants should call 1-877-246-9875 (US/Canada) or 1-707-287-9353 (International) and request the Seaspan call (conference ID: 8690787). The live webcast and slide presentation are available under "Events & Presentations" at www.seaspancorp.com.

A recording will be available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference passcode: 8690787).

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)


September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

258,901

$

357,327

Short-term investments



2,532

Accounts receivable

11,790

13,001

Prepaid expenses and other

32,129

36,519

Gross investment in lease

44,469

44,348

Fair value of financial instruments



113


347,289

453,840






Vessels

5,761,779

5,926,274

Right-of-use assets

985,563

Gross investment in lease

784,340

817,631

Goodwill

75,321

75,321

Other assets

185,416

204,931

$

8,139,708

$

7,477,997

Liabilities, puttable preferred shares and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

71,735

70,211

Current portion of deferred revenue

61,538

55,915

Current portion of long-term debt

361,882

722,641

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

159,757

Current portion of long-term obligations under other financing






arrangements

144,328

48,384

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

7,124

32,243


806,364

929,394






Deferred revenue

351,889

376,884

Long-term debt

2,437,433

2,764,900

Operating lease liabilities

810,764

Long-term obligations under other financing arrangements

458,770

591,372

Other long-term liabilities

12,968

180,157

Fair value of financial instruments

56,323

127,172


4,934,511

4,969,879






Puttable preferred shares



48,139






Shareholders' equity:




Share capital

2,491

2,102

Treasury shares

(374)

(371)

Additional paid in capital

3,452,511

3,126,457

Deficit

(227,632)

(645,638)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,799)

(22,571)


3,205,197

2,459,979

$

8,139,708

$

7,477,997

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018












Revenue

$

282,716

$

294,981

$

843,459

$

801,419












Operating expenses (income):










Ship operating

56,789

55,360

170,419

163,676

Depreciation and amortization

63,917

65,053

189,841

181,085

General and administrative

7,673

8,148

23,335

24,494

Operating leases

38,268

33,048

116,304

96,571

Income related to modification of time charters





(227,000)



166,647

161,609

272,899

465,826












Operating earnings

116,069

133,372

570,560

335,593












Other expenses (income):










Interest expense and amortization of deferred












financing fees

44,999

56,038

151,464

149,387

Interest expense related to amortization of debt












discount

4,439

2,193

12,910

5,091

Interest income

(1,958)

(1,128)

(8,239)

(2,893)

Refinancing expenses

2,921



6,136

Acquisition related gain on contract settlement







(2,430)

Change in fair value of financial instruments

22,068

(4,526)

37,661

(29,775)

Equity income on investment







(1,216)

Other expenses

637

822

2,386

1,728


73,106

53,399

202,318

119,892












Net earnings

$

42,963

$

79,973

$

368,242

$

215,701












Dividends - preferred shares

(17,917)

(16,498)

(54,254)

(53,066)

Net earnings attributable to common shares

$

25,046

$

63,475

$

313,988

$

162,635












Weighted average number of shares, basic

216,142

170,232

213,938

147,292

Effect of dilutive securities:










Share-based compensation

697

543

460

381

Fairfax warrants

5,696

3,255

3,841

3,860

Weighted average number of shares, diluted

222,535

174,030

218,239

151,533












Earnings per share, basic

$

0.12

$

0.37

$

1.47

$

1.10

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.11

$

0.36

$

1.44

$

1.07

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018












Net earnings

$

42,963

$

79,973

$

368,242

$

215,701












Other comprehensive income:










Amounts reclassified to net earnings during the period










relating to cash flow hedging instruments

254

271

772

847












Comprehensive income

$

43,217

$

80,244

$

369,014

$

216,548

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash from (used in):










Operating activities:










Net earnings

$

42,963

$

79,973

$

368,242

$

215,701

Items not involving cash:










Depreciation and amortization

63,917

65,053

189,841

181,085

Amortization of right-of-use assets

28,036



83,443

Share-based compensation

693

355

2,655

1,905

Amortization of deferred financing fees, debt discount












and fair value of long-term debt

7,743

5,726

22,629

14,283

Amounts reclassified from other comprehensive income












to interest expense

70

80

219

254

Unrealized change in fair value of financial instruments

(406)

(13,925)

(13,724)

(62,834)

Acquisition related gain on contract settlement







(2,430)

Equity income on investment







(1,216)

Deferred gain on sale-leasebacks



(5,527)



(16,636)

Amortization of acquired revenue contracts

3,977

1,902

9,796

5,461

Refinancing expenses

2,921



6,136

Other

(576)

(355)

(1,313)

(1,044)

Changes in assets and liabilities

(3,425)

17,307

(22,763)

21,414

Cash from operating activities

145,913

150,589

645,161

355,943












Financing activities:










Preferred shares issued, net of issuance costs



144,416



144,416

Repayment of credit facilities

(367,040)

(225,916)

(1,276,755)

(360,660)

Draws on credit facilities

115,900



734,893

325,600

Fairfax notes and warrants issued





250,000

250,000

Draws on long-term obligations under other financing












arrangements







46,964

Repayments on long-term obligations under other












financing arrangements

(12,787)

(12,365)

(38,004)

(35,672)

Senior unsecured notes repurchased, including related












expenses





(8,998)

Redemption of preferred shares

(47,782)

(143,430)

(47,782)

(143,430)

Repayments on senior unsecured notes





(311,398)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants



250,000

250,000

250,000

Financing fees

(7,890)

(2,753)

(23,619)

(15,868)

Dividends on common shares

(26,656)

(9,549)

(75,115)

(28,358)

Dividends on preferred shares

(18,247)

(14,720)

(53,685)

(49,680)

Cash from (used in) financing activities

(364,502)

(14,317)

(600,463)

383,312












Investing activities:










Expenditures for vessels

(3,532)

(5,613)

(9,810)

(306,626)

Short-term investments

106

(105)

2,532

(2,401)

Prepayment on vessel purchase

(6,620)



(6,620)

Other assets

(1,100)

(201)

(6,806)

2,510