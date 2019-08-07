Seaspan Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Closed innovative new $1.0 billion portfolio financing program

Comments from Management

Bing Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I'm proud of our team for delivering another stronger than expected second quarter operating results. Our continued drive for operational excellence allowed us to deliver better than anticipated operating earnings, while investing in and building on our integrated platform to consistently enhance our customer centric approach. In particular, we've continued to sign multi-year contracts with customers, maintaining our industry leading utilization rate of 98.7%. Our team is building a solid track record for executing on the promises we have made to our customers, employees, financing partners and our shareholders."

Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer, said, "The closing of our innovative $1 billion portfolio financing program this quarter marked an important step toward reshaping our capital structure. Beyond an improved cost of debt and maturity profile, this structure provides us with significant financial flexibility to optimize Seaspan's capital structure going forward, while simplifying and consolidating our credit facilities. With the foundation now laid for growth, we intend to continue executing on capital allocation opportunities to drive shareholder value."

Significant Developments During the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

$1 Billion Portfolio Financing Program

On May 15, 2019, Seaspan entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders for a $1.0 billion secured credit facility (the "Program"), which consists of a $200.0 million revolving credit facility and an $800.0 million term loan facility. The Program is secured by a portfolio of vessels (the "Collateral Pool") and bears interest at LIBOR plus 2.25% per annum. The revolving credit facility is available for three years, after which it converts to, and forms part of, the term loan facility, which matures on May 15, 2024. The Program can be increased to an aggregate amount of up to $2.0 billion through additional commitments from lenders, execution of additional secured loan agreements and/or issuing private placement notes, in each case with a corresponding expansion of the Collateral Pool.

Under the Program, Seaspan may add, substitute and remove vessels from the Collateral Pool during the term, subject to a borrowing base, portfolio concentration limits, absence of defaults and compliance with financial covenants and certain negative covenants.

As of June 30, 2019, Seaspan had drawn $874.0 million under the Program and used the proceeds to prepay, in full or in part, credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.

For additional information about this financing, please read the Report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on May 16, 2019.

Unencumbered Vessels

As of August 7, 2019, Seaspan had 43 unencumbered vessels, four of which are pending completion of collateral release documentation.

Subsequent Events

Debt Repayment

In July 2019, Seaspan prepaid $231.3 million of the remaining principal balances of three secured term loan facilities. As a result of the prepayments, three vessels were unencumbered, one of which is pending completion of collateral release documentation.

In August 2019, Seaspan prepaid $17.2 million of the remaining principal balance of one secured term loan facility. As a result of the prepayment, three vessels were unencumbered, pending completion of collateral release documentation.

As of June 30, 2019, $135.8 million of the debt repayments made subsequent to the end of the period were classified as current liabilities due to the issuance of voluntary irrevocable prepayment notices by Seaspan.

Distribution

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per share for its Class A Common Shares, paid on July 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on July 22, 2019. Regular quarterly dividends on the Preferred Shares Series D, Series E, Series G, Series H and Series I were also declared.

Class A Common Shares Outstanding

As of August 7, 2019, there were 215.7 million Class A Common Shares outstanding.

Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Seaspan's consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Financial Summary (in millions of US dollars, except earnings per

share amount)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,







2019



2018



2019



2018







































Revenue

$ 275.4



$ 281.7



$ 560.7



$ 506.4



Ship operating expense



55.9





58.8





113.6





108.3



Depreciation and amortization expense



63.4





62.1





125.9





116.0



General and administrative expense



6.9





9.1





15.7





16.3



Operating lease expense



38.8





32.3





78.0





63.5



Income related to modification of time charters



—





—





227.0





—



Operating earnings



110.4





119.4





454.5





202.2



Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees



50.4





55.4





106.5





93.4



Net earnings



40.0





68.0





325.3





135.7



Net earnings to common shareholders



21.8





49.2





288.9





99.2



Earnings per share, diluted



0.10





0.34





1.34





0.71



Cash from operating activities



369.9





125.4





499.2





205.4





Ownership Days, Operating Days and Vessel Utilization

Ownership days are the number of days a vessel is owned and available for charter. Operating days are the number of days a vessel is available to the charterer for use.

The primary driver of ownership days are the increases or decreases in the number of vessels owned, while the drivers of operating days are ownership days and the number of days the vessels are off-hire.

Ownership days increased by 191 days and 1,791 days for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was due to the 2018 vessel deliveries. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the period contribution from the addition of 16 vessels acquired through the acquisition of Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI"), which contributed 1,152 days, with the remainder due to the 2018 vessel deliveries.

Vessel utilization represents the number of operating days as a percentage of ownership days.

The following table summarizes Seaspan's vessel utilization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and for each quarter for the 24 months ended June 30, 2019:



2017

2018

2019

Six Months Ended

June 30,



Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2019

Vessel Utilization:



























































Ownership Days(1)

8,148



7,905



8,030



9,546



9,844



9,844



9,630



9,737



17,576



19,367

Less Off-hire Days:



























































Scheduled Dry-Docking

—



—



(104)



—



(8)



(22)



(13)



(54)



(104)



(67)

Unscheduled Off-hire(2)

(254)



(319)



(149)



(137)



(146)



(240)



(166)



(71)



(286)



(237)

Operating Days(1)

7,894



7,586



7,777



9,409



9,690



9,582



9,451



9,612



17,186



19,063

Vessel Utilization

96.9 %

96.0 %

96.8 %

98.6 %

98.4 %

97.3 %

98.1 %

98.7 %

97.8 %

98.4 %

_______________________________ (1) Operating and ownership days include leased vessels and exclude vessels under bareboat charter. (2) Unscheduled off-hire includes days related to vessels being off-charter.

Vessel utilization increased for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with the same period in 2018. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in the number of unscheduled off-hire days and scheduled off-hire days for dry-docking.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, Seaspan completed dry-docking for one 10000 TEU vessel, one 9600 TEU vessel, two 5100 TEU vessels, one 4250 TEU vessel, and one 2500 TEU vessel.

Revenue

Revenue decreased by 2.2% to $275.4 million and increased by 10.7% to $560.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the changes in the daily charter hire rates of seven rechartered vessels. In the first quarter, these time charters were modified and Seaspan recognized $227.0 million of income from modification of time charters, which was received on April 1, 2019. These seven charters have been rechartered to other customers, pursuant to new time charters at market rate. The increase in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the period contribution of additional operating days from the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

The increase in operating days and the related financial impact thereof for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, is attributable to the following:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



Ownership

Days

Impact



Operating Days Impact



$ Impact (in millions of US

dollars)

Ownership

Days

Impact



Operating Days Impact



$ Impact (in millions of US

dollars)

Full period contribution from 2018 vessel deliveries

191





191



$ 5.8



639





639



$ 17.3

Addition of 16 vessels from acquisition of GCI

—





—





—



1,152





1,152





42.9

Changes in daily charter hire rates and recharters

—





—





(10.2)



—





—





(5.3)

Unscheduled off-hire

—





66





0.7



—





49





0.6

Scheduled off-hire

—





(54)





(1.7)



—





37





(0.1)

Other

—





—





(0.9)



—





—





(1.1)

Total

191





203



$ (6.3)



1,791





1,877



$ 54.3

















































Ship Operating Expense

Ship operating expense decreased by 4.8% to $55.9 million and increased by 4.9% to $113.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is primarily due to cost saving initiatives. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the period contribution of the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

The following table summarizes Seaspan's operating cost per operating day for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and for each quarter for the 24 months ended June 30, 2019:



2017



2018



2019



Six Months Ended

June 30,



Q3

Q4



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4



Q1

Q2



2018

2019

Operating Cost:

































































Ownership Days(1)

8,148



7,905





8,030



9,546



9,844



9,844





9,630



9,737





17,576



19,367

Vessel Operating Costs (in millions of US dollars) $ 45.4

$ 48.1



$ 49.5

$ 58.8

$ 55.4

$ 55.6



$ 57.7

$ 55.9



$ 108.3

$ 113.6

Operating Cost per

Ownership Day $ 5,569

$ 6,086



$ 6,170

$ 6,156

$ 5,624

$ 5,648



$ 5,993

$ 5,743



$ 6,163

$ 5,867



_____________________________ (1) Ownership days include leased vessels and exclude vessels under bareboat charter.

Ship operating cost per ownership day decreased by 6.7% to $5,743 and by 4.8% to $5,867 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 2.1% to $63.4 million and by 8.5% to $125.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the period contribution of the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

General and Administrative Expense

General and administrative expense decreased by 24.4% to $6.9 million and by 4.2% to $15.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended was primarily due to transition payments paid to the former CFO in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, this decrease was partially offset by higher share-based compensation expenses and higher professional fees.

Operating Lease Expense

Operating lease expense increased by 20.0% to $38.8 million and by 22.8% to $78.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the amortization of deferred gains related to Seaspan's vessel sale-leaseback transactions, which are no longer recognized through operating leases. Upon adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 "Leases" on January 1, 2019, the remaining balance of these deferred gains were recognized through opening deficit as a cumulative adjustment.

Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Fees

The following table summarizes Seaspan's borrowings:

(in millions of US dollars)

June 30,







2019



2018



Long-term debt, excluding deferred financing fees:

















Revolving credit facilities

$ 634.0



$ 821.5



Term loan credit facilities



2,022.3





2,457.7



Senior unsecured notes



80.0





417.9



Fairfax Notes



500.0





250.0



Debt discount and fair value adjustment



(160.9)





(75.7)



Long-term obligations under other financing arrangements, excluding deferred financing fees



622.4





672.5



Total borrowings

$ 3,697.8



$ 4,543.9





Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees decreased by $5.0 million to $50.4 million and increased by $13.1 million to $106.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the early repayments of long-term debt partially offset by the issuance of the Fairfax Notes. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the issuance of the Fairfax Notes and debt assumed in connection with the acquisition of GCI.

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The change in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a loss of $14.5 million and $15.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The losses were primarily due to a decrease in the forward LIBOR curve as it relates to interest swaps. Included in the change in fair value is an unrealized loss of $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and negligible for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with an unrealized gain of $18.3 million and $48.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. The unrealized losses on the interest rate swaps for three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were partially offset by unrealized gains on the put options related to the Fairfax Notes.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

As of June 30, 2019, Seaspan had total liquidity of $868.4 million, consisting of $592.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $276.0 million available under its revolving credit facilities. Additionally, as of August 7, 2019, Seaspan's unencumbered asset pool included 43 vessels, four of which are pending completion of collateral release documentation.

As of August 7, 2019

TEU Class

Vessel Count (1)



2500



12



3500



2



4250



20



8500



2



9600



2



10000



2



13100



1



14000



2



Total



43



_________________ (1) Includes vessels securing debt which were repaid in July and August 2019, four of which are pending completion of collateral release documentation.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the leading independent charter owner of containerships with industry leading ship management services. Seaspan charters its vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters from the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol

Description





SSW

Class A Common Shares SSW PR D

Series D Preferred Shares SSW PR E SSW PR G SSW PR H

Series E Preferred Shares Series G Preferred Shares Series H Preferred Shares SSW PR I

Series I Preferred Shares SSWA

7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 SSW25 SSW26

5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

Conference Call and Webcast

Seaspan will host a conference call and webcast presentation for investors, analysts, and interested parties to discuss its second quarter results on August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants should call 1-877-246-9875 (US/Canada) or 1-707-287-9353 (International) and request the Seaspan call (conference ID: 1359637). The live webcast and slide presentation are available under "Events & Presentations" at www.seaspancorp.com.

A recording will be available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference passcode: 1359637).

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)

















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 592,414

$ 357,327

Short-term investments



105



2,532

Accounts receivable



9,683



13,001

Prepaid expenses and other



33,927



36,519

Gross investment in lease



44,469



44,348

Fair value of financial instruments



—



113







680,598



453,840

















Vessels



5,816,642



5,926,274

Right-of-use assets



1,013,599



—

Gross investment in lease



795,518



817,631

Goodwill



75,321



75,321

Other assets



180,719



204,931





$ 8,562,397

$ 7,477,997

Liabilities, Puttable Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



74,720



70,211

Current portion of deferred revenue



52,312



55,915

Current portion of long-term debt



350,367



722,641

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



162,437



—

Current portion of long-term obligations under other financing arrangements



146,695



48,384

Current portion of other long-term liabilities



7,833



32,243







794,364



929,394

















Deferred revenue



360,170



376,884

Long-term debt



2,692,040



2,764,900

Operating lease liabilities



838,678



—

Long-term obligations under other financing arrangements



468,755



591,372

Other long-term liabilities



15,508



180,157

Fair value of financial instruments



138,790



127,172







5,308,305



4,969,879

















Puttable preferred shares



48,969



48,139

















Shareholders' equity:













Share capital



2,490



2,102

Treasury shares



(374)



(371)

Additional paid in capital



3,450,025



3,126,457

Deficit



(224,965)



(645,638)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(22,053)



(22,571)







3,205,123



2,459,979





$ 8,562,397

$ 7,477,997







SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



















Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018



































Revenue

$ 275,420



$ 281,662



$ 560,743



$ 506,438



































Operating expenses (income):































Ship operating



55,921





58,766





113,630





108,315

Depreciation and amortization



63,427





62,107





125,924





116,032

General and administrative



6,863





9,073





15,662





16,346

Operating leases



38,803





32,329





78,036





63,523

Income related to modification of time charters



—





—





(227,000)





—







165,014





162,275





106,252





304,216



































Operating earnings



110,406





119,387





454,491





202,222



































Other expenses (income):































Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees



50,414





55,401





106,465





93,350

Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount



4,437





1,865





8,471





2,897

Interest income



(3,131)





(495)





(6,281)





(1,765)

Refinancing expenses



3,215





—





3,215





—

Acquisition related gain on contract settlement



—





—





—





(2,430)

Change in fair value of financial instruments



14,449





(5,927)





15,593





(25,249)

Equity income on investment



—





—





—





(1,216)

Other expenses



1,058





530





1,749





906







70,442





51,374





129,212





66,493



































Net earnings

$ 39,964



$ 68,013



$ 325,279



$ 135,729



































Dividends - preferred shares



(18,171)





(18,830)





(36,338)





(36,568)

Net earnings attributable to common shares

$ 21,793



$ 49,183



$ 288,941



$ 99,161



































Weighted average number of shares, basic



216,044





137,311





212,821





135,664

Effect of dilutive securities:































Share-based compensation



572





475





341





301

Fairfax warrants



4,095





8,324





2,914





4,162

Weighted average number of shares, diluted



220,711





146,110





216,076





140,127



































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.36



$ 1.36



$ 0.73

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.10



$ 0.34



$ 1.34



$ 0.71







SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)



















Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018



































Net earnings

$ 39,964



$ 68,013



$ 325,279



$ 135,729



































Other comprehensive income:































Amounts reclassified to net earnings during the period

relating to cash flow hedging instruments



258





276





518





576



































Comprehensive income

$ 40,222



$ 68,289



$ 325,797



$ 136,305





