Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

Oct 07, 2019, 17:00 ET

HONG KONG, China, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security

Ticker

Dividend per Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Class A
Common

SSW

$0.125

July 1, 2019 to
September 30, 2019

October 21, 2019

October 30, 2019

Series D
Preferred

SSW PR D

$0.496875

July 30, 2019 to

October 29, 2019

October 29, 2019

October 30, 2019

Series E
Preferred

SSW PR E

$0.515625

July 30, 2019 to

October 29, 2019

October 29, 2019

October 30, 2019

Series G
Preferred

SSW PR G

$0.5125

July 30, 2019 to

October 29, 2019

October 29, 2019

October 30, 2019

Series H
Preferred

SSW PR H

$0.492188

July 30, 2019 to

October 29, 2019

October 29, 2019

October 30, 2019

Series I
Preferred

SSW PR I

$0.50

July 30, 2019 to

October 29, 2019

October 29, 2019

October 30, 2019

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:   

 Description:


SSW 

Class A Common Shares

SSW PR D  

Series D Preferred Shares

SSW PR E  

Series E Preferred Shares

SSW PR G 

Series G Preferred Shares

SSW PR H 

Series H Preferred Shares

SSW PR I

Series I Preferred Shares

SSWA 

7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

SSW25 

5.500% Senior Notes due 2025

SSW26

5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. +1-778-328-5340
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

