Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

HONG KONG, China, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per Share Period Record Date Payment Date Class A

Common SSW $0.125 July 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2019 October 21, 2019 October 30, 2019 Series D

Preferred SSW PR D $0.496875 July 30, 2019 to October 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 October 30, 2019 Series E

Preferred SSW PR E $0.515625 July 30, 2019 to October 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 October 30, 2019 Series G

Preferred SSW PR G $0.5125 July 30, 2019 to October 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 October 30, 2019 Series H

Preferred SSW PR H $0.492188 July 30, 2019 to October 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 October 30, 2019 Series I

Preferred SSW PR I $0.50 July 30, 2019 to October 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 October 30, 2019

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol: Description:



SSW Class A Common Shares SSW PR D Series D Preferred Shares SSW PR E Series E Preferred Shares SSW PR G Series G Preferred Shares SSW PR H Series H Preferred Shares SSW PR I Series I Preferred Shares SSWA 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 SSW25 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 SSW26 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys

Investor Relations

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. +1-778-328-5340

Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

