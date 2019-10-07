Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Oct 07, 2019, 17:00 ET
HONG KONG, China, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per Share
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Class A
|
SSW
|
$0.125
|
July 1, 2019 to
|
October 21, 2019
|
October 30, 2019
|
Series D
|
SSW PR D
|
$0.496875
|
July 30, 2019 to
October 29, 2019
|
October 29, 2019
|
October 30, 2019
|
Series E
|
SSW PR E
|
$0.515625
|
July 30, 2019 to
October 29, 2019
|
October 29, 2019
|
October 30, 2019
|
Series G
|
SSW PR G
|
$0.5125
|
July 30, 2019 to
October 29, 2019
|
October 29, 2019
|
October 30, 2019
|
Series H
|
SSW PR H
|
$0.492188
|
July 30, 2019 to
October 29, 2019
|
October 29, 2019
|
October 30, 2019
|
Series I
|
SSW PR I
|
$0.50
|
July 30, 2019 to
October 29, 2019
|
October 29, 2019
|
October 30, 2019
About Seaspan
Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.
Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:
|
Symbol:
|
Description:
|
SSW
|
Class A Common Shares
|
SSW PR D
|
Series D Preferred Shares
|
SSW PR E
|
Series E Preferred Shares
|
SSW PR G
|
Series G Preferred Shares
|
SSW PR H
|
Series H Preferred Shares
|
SSW PR I
|
Series I Preferred Shares
|
SSWA
|
7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027
|
SSW25
|
5.500% Senior Notes due 2025
|
SSW26
|
5.500% Senior Notes due 2026
Investor Inquiries:
Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. +1-778-328-5340
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca
SOURCE Seaspan Corporation
Share this article