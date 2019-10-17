Seaspan Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
Oct 17, 2019, 16:00 ET
HONG KONG, China, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE:SSW) plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 7, 2019 to discuss the 2019 third quarter results. These results will be released on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date of Conference Call:
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Scheduled Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
Participant Toll Free Dial-In:
1-877-246-9875
International Dial-In:
1-707-287-9353
Conference ID:
8690787
To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to www.seaspancorp.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.
A replay of the conference call will also be available until 11:30 a.m. ET on November 22, 2019. To access this replay, please call 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID: 8690787).
About Seaspan
Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.
Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:
Symbol:
Description:
SSW
Class A Common Shares
SSW PR D
Series D Preferred Shares
SSW PR E
Series E Preferred Shares
SSW PR G
Series G Preferred Shares
SSW PR H
Series H Preferred Shares
SSW PR I
Series I Preferred Shares
SSWA
7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027
SSW25
5.500% Senior Notes due 2025
SSW26
5.500% Senior Notes due 2026
Investor Inquiries:
Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. +1-778-328-5340
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca
SOURCE Seaspan Corporation
