Seaspan Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

News provided by

Seaspan Corporation

Jul 17, 2019, 16:00 ET

HONG KONG, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE:SSW) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Seaspan plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call:          

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Scheduled Time:   

8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Toll Free Dial-In:  

1-877-246-9875

International Dial-In: 

1-707-287-9353

Conference ID:

1359637

                    

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to www.seaspancorp.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.  The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 7, 2019 through to 12:30 a.m. ET on August 22, 2019. The replay telephone numbers are: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 1359637.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:                                              

Description:

SSW    

Class A Common Shares

SSW PR D     

Series D Preferred Shares

SSW PR E

Series E Preferred Shares

SSW PR G   

Series G Preferred Shares

SSW PR H  

Series H Preferred Shares

SSW PR I  

Series I Preferred Shares

SSWA    

7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

SSW25

5.500% Senior Notes due 2025

SSW26   

5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

                                         

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. +1-778-328-5340
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation

Related Links

http://www.seaspancorp.com/

Organization Profile

Seaspan Corporation

You just read:

Seaspan Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

News provided by

Seaspan Corporation

Jul 17, 2019, 16:00 ET