Seaspan Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

HONG KONG, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE:SSW) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Seaspan plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Scheduled Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Toll Free Dial-In: 1-877-246-9875 International Dial-In: 1-707-287-9353 Conference ID: 1359637

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to www.seaspancorp.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 7, 2019 through to 12:30 a.m. ET on August 22, 2019. The replay telephone numbers are: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 1359637.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol: Description: SSW Class A Common Shares SSW PR D Series D Preferred Shares SSW PR E Series E Preferred Shares SSW PR G Series G Preferred Shares SSW PR H Series H Preferred Shares SSW PR I Series I Preferred Shares SSWA 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 SSW25 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 SSW26 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys

Investor Relations

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. +1-778-328-5340

Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

