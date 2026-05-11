FREEPORT, Ill., May 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Seaga Manufacturing Inc. ("Seaga"), a global leader in automated retail and intelligent inventory control solutions, today announced the acquisition of Three Square Market, one of the most recognized innovators in the rapidly expanding micromarket segment of the convenience services industry.

This acquisition strengthens Seaga's capabilities in micromarkets and further expands its integrated vending ecosystem designed to help operators grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver a modern consumer experience. Three Square Market brings a powerful combination of industry-leading micromarket kiosks, software platforms, secure payment technology, and market design/build services that enable operators to deploy premium unattended retail environments across workplaces, campuses, healthcare facilities, hospitality locations, and other high-traffic venues.

Together, Seaga and Three Square Market will deliver a complete unattended retail platform, helping convenience service operators deploy scalable solutions that include vending, micromarkets, and inventory control systems with advanced data insights.

"The addition of Three Square Market accelerates our technology roadmap and strengthens our ability to support the evolving needs of convenience services operators. The combination of Seaga and Three Square Market enables the delivery of flexible unattended retail solutions that can adapt to each location while delivering strong ROI and an exceptional consumer experience," said Mike Freund, CEO of Seaga. He added, "the addition of Three Square Market's highly-talented team members will position us well to drive the continued growth and innovation of the combined platform."

ABOUT SEAGA

With nearly four decades of innovation in automated merchandising, Seaga Manufacturing Inc. is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and deployment of advanced vending and intelligent inventory control technologies. Seaga's solutions support a wide range of industries and applications, including snack and beverage vending, micromarket environments, industrial inventory control systems, healthcare linen and inventory management, water dispensing systems, currency and change machines.

Headquartered in Freeport, Illinois, Seaga designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports a diverse portfolio of automated retail technologies serving operators and enterprise customers worldwide. The company maintains additional manufacturing and business operations in New Delhi, India; Kearneysville, West Virginia; and Guadalajara, Mexico, enabling global scale with localized support.

Learn more at seaga.com

ABOUT THREE SQUARE MARKET

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in River Falls, Wisconsin, Three Square Market is a pioneer in micromarket technology and self-service retail solutions. The company develops integrated kiosks, software platforms, and payment technologies that help foodservice and convenience services operators optimize operations, increase engagement, and maximize profitability. Three Square Market's platform enables consumers to shop, scan, and pay seamlessly through kiosk and mobile experiences while giving operators powerful tools for inventory management, analytics, and route optimization. In addition to technology, Three Square Market designs and manufactures complete micromarket build-outs, including cabinetry, coolers, fixtures, and custom signage, helping operators launch modern retail environments ready for opening day.

SOURCE Seaga Manufacturing Inc.

Dave Pierson, Marketing Seaga Manufacturing Inc., [email protected], 815.801.1115