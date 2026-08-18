Sea-Doo Partners With Senna Brand to Honor Ayrton Senna's Timeless Legacy With an Exclusive Limited Edition

The limited edition Sea-Doo RXP-X Senna 350 will provide riders the opportunity to experience the thrill of venturing beyond the shoreline with the spirit of a legend, endless power and exclusivity. Sea-Doo chose the RXP-X platform for this collaboration because of its performance which blends perfectly with Senna's champion legacy.

"The RXP-X has always represented the pinnacle of personal watercraft performance, and partnering with Senna Brand elevates that standard to an entirely new level," said James Heintz, Director, Global Product Strategy, Sea-Doo & Vehicle Connectivity at BRP. "This is more than a watercraft – it's a tribute to a champion whose bold, individual spirit proved that true greatness comes from having the courage to trust your instincts, explore beyond the expected, and do more with every moment."

"Ayrton Senna never accepted limits – he was driven by a desire to inspire others to go beyond what they believed possible," said Bruno Senna, Nephew of Ayrton Senna and Ambassador of Senna Brand. "Every partnership we build carries the responsibility to translate Ayrton's values into relevant experiences. Sea-Doo embraced that from day one, combining performance with passion. We are proud to see his legacy continue to inspire a new generation on the water."

The partnership between Sea-Doo and Senna Brand has created a unique opportunity to highlight the RXP-X Senna 350 as the flagship model. This unit debuts Sea-Doo's all-new and most powerful personal watercraft engine from the factory, the Rotax 1630 ACE. It delivers 350 horsepower and a 15 percent faster 0-60 mph acceleration compared to previous models.

To capture the same relentless pursuit of excellence, the RXP-X Senna 350 features exclusive Ayrton Senna-inspired branding such as:

Integrated Signature & Championships: Ayrton Senna's iconic signature is laser-integrated into the craft, alongside recognition of his three world championship victories.

Ayrton Senna's iconic signature is laser-integrated into the craft, alongside recognition of his three world championship victories. Senna Inspired Quotes: Two inspirational quotes "Seek your truth" and "Born to win" are inscribed around the unit, representing the mindset that has inspired generations to pursue excellence with courage, authenticity and determination

Two inspirational quotes "Seek your truth" and "Born to win" are inscribed around the unit, representing the mindset that has inspired generations to pursue excellence with courage, authenticity and determination Matching Passenger Seat: A coordinating passenger seat is included, allowing friends and family to ride together.

A coordinating passenger seat is included, allowing friends and family to ride together. Senna-Branded Protective Cover : A custom Senna-branded cover is included to protect and showcase the craft when not in use.

: A custom Senna-branded cover is included to protect and showcase the craft when not in use. Numbered Tribute Plate: A numbered plate bearing 1991 pays homage to Ayrton's final World's Championship.

A numbered plate bearing 1991 pays homage to Ayrton's final World's Championship. Helmet-Matched Colorway: Through a highly exclusive coloration process, the RXP-X Senna 350 was meticulously designed to mirror Senna's original racing helmet, ensuring an authentic and visually stunning tribute.

The RXP-X Senna 350 is a limited and exclusive production run of 1,991 unique personal watercraft worldwide, available for pre-order as of now.

For more information on Sea-Doo's personal watercrafts or the Senna Brand partnership, visit sea-doo.brp.com. Fans of both brands can follow along on the Sea-Doo social channels - Facebook, Instagram, TikTok.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Senna Brand

Senna is a global brand that connects the legacy and values of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Ayrton Senna to audiences around the world, inspiring generations to become the best version of themselves. Founded in 1990, the brand today spans more than 60 partners with a direct presence in over 70 countries through licensed products and strategic collaborations. Brand royalties help fund Instituto Ayrton Senna, supporting public education in Brazil for over 30 years.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For media enquiries: Hannah Block, Media Relations, Sea-Doo, [email protected], [email protected]; Felipe Menicucci, Media Relations, Senna Brand, [email protected], [email protected]