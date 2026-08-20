SCP Standard Capital Partners AG completes its strategic shift towards defence technology through the acquisition of Vanea Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH - plans to change its name to VANEA AG

MUNICH, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- SCP Standard Capital Partners AG ("SCP" or the "Company") has today agreed to acquire all shares in Vanea Technologies GmbH ("VANEA") and Nocturne Technologies GmbH ("Nocturne"). The shares will be acquired by way of capital increases in kind, utilising the Authorised Capital 2026, in return for the issue of new shares and cash compensation.

VANEA is a young technology company specialising in the development of defence solutions for the dawning era of autonomous warfare. Nocturne, based in Osnabrück – also known as Nocturne Defence – specialises in forward-looking solutions in the field of civil and military counter-UAS systems (drone defence).

The purchase price for the acquisition of VANEA is in the low six-figure range and comprises a cash component and a share component. The purchase price for the acquisition of Nocturne comprises a cash component and a share component, which together amount to a figure in the high six-figure range.

Going forward, the Company will focus on developing technology for autonomous defence solutions. In this context, the company intends to propose to the next extraordinary general meeting that it be renamed VANEA AG and that its corporate purpose be amended accordingly. The extraordinary general meeting is expected to take place before the end of November 2026.

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SOURCE SCP Standard Capital Partners AG