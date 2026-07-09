SCP Standard Capital Partners AG: Fabian Becker Appointed Chairman of the Management Board and CEO
News provided bySCP Standard Capital Partners AG
Jul 09, 2026, 05:33 ET
MUNICH, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Supervisory Board of SCP Standard Capital Partners AG (WKN: A12UPJ | ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 | XETRA ticker: CAP) resolved today to appoint Mr. Fabian Becker as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective as of 9 July 2026.
Ms. Stephanie Schettler-Köhler will remain a member of the Management Board and will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
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SOURCE SCP Standard Capital Partners AG
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