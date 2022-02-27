Scotiabank stands in support of the people of the Ukraine with a $200,000 donation to the Red Cross

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that the bank has made a donation of $200,000 to the Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, to support relief efforts for those affected by recent events in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

"The recent invasion of Ukraine is causing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with serious and far-reaching implications for people everywhere, and requires a coordinated global response," said Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer for Scotiabank. "Scotiabank stands with the people of Ukraine and the surrounding regions, and with our large and vibrant Ukrainian community right across Canada. We will continue to support our communities in times like these, of real and urgent need."

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so at www.redcross.ca or at any Scotiabank branch in Canada. The Government of Canada will match every donation made by individual Canadians to the Canadian Red Cross between February 24, 2022, and March 18, 2022, up to a maximum of $10 million.

