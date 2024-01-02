TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 9, 2024. Mr. Thomson is scheduled to participate from approximately 9:20 – 9:55AM ET.

Interested parties may listen to Mr. Thomson's session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations. An archived version of the webcast will be available after the conference.

