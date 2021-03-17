TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Dan Rees, Scotiabank's Group Head of Canadian Banking, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at National Bank Financial Markets' 19th Annual Financial Services Conference on March 24, 2021. Mr. Rees is scheduled to participate from 10:20 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may listen to Mr. Rees' session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available on the website.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: Philip Smith, Investor Relations, Scotiabank, 416-863-2866

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

