TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year it has earned a spot on The Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

"Our commitment to advancing the inclusion of women and creating a more equitable workplace is stronger than ever as evidenced by the depth of our women leaders today," says Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "We're proud to be recognized on the Women Lead Here list for the second year in a row, reflecting the important work being done to improve our internal systems, provide more supportive benefits for families and create more advancement opportunities for women across all equity-deserving groups. We remain committed to reducing barriers and biases to create a culture where everyone can thrive."

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found online here: tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

