TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Notice of the 191st Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular is now available at scotiabank.com. It can be found under the Annual Report & Annual General Meeting menu in the website's Investor Relations section.

Scotiabank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) at the Scotiabank Centre, located in Scotia Plaza (40 King Street West, 2nd Floor) with participation also available for shareholders and guests via a simultaneous live webcast. Further details will be made available in advance of the meeting at scotiabank.com/annualmeeting.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

For media inquiries only: Clancy Zeifman, Global Communications, 416-520-3906, [email protected]

SOURCE Scotiabank