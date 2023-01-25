TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to be named as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2023 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the third year in a row.

The award recognizes employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people just starting their careers. Organizations on the list are considered Canada's leaders in attracting and retaining younger employees to their organizations.

This year, Scotiabank was recognized for several initiatives aimed at helping young people develop the skills to thrive, including a dedicated global student committee that offers workshops and skills development, up to $10,000 in tuition subsidies for job-related courses each year for participants of the Talent Incubators for Leaders of Tomorrow program, extensive student orientation, as well as unique training and development opportunities.

"At Scotiabank, we work hard to create an inclusive environment where every employee feels supported, valued and empowered to deliver in a meaningful way for our communities, our customers, and each other," said David Noel, Senior Vice President, Global HR Services. "It is critical that we foster the next generation of talent, and we're committed to creating programs for students and recent grads that enable their success in the workplace."

Scotiabank launched the Talent Incubators for Leaders of Tomorrow (TILT) series, a collection of high-performance rotational programs designed specifically for recent graduates joining Scotiabank. The TILT Framework offers participants career development, a community dedicated to orientation, clubs and networking events, and mentorship.

Through customized workshops, courses, executive masterclasses, capstone projects and more, TILT programs are designed to ensure best-in-class learning, development and overall experience for associates. Programs are available for a variety of business areas such as Technology, Global Capital Markets, Commercial Banking, Strategic Functions and Global Operations. TILT also offers programs Focused on Women in Leadership Development and the Indigenous Peoples Development Program. Since the program launched in 2019, over 350 recent graduates have completed rotational programs.

In 2020, Scotiabank also made the decision to remove the resume requirement as part of the Bank's campus hiring program. Shifting from resumes that focus on experience to psychometric assessments that reveal skill, the Bank is recruiting more diverse talent, with an increase in the number of women hired by 50 per cent and visible minorities by 60 per cent over the past three years. In addition, the Bank has nearly doubled retention of campus hires across the organization during the same time period.

Each year, Scotiabank recruits approximately 1,000 students as interns or as part of its graduate development program, and about 250 students per year into its rotational programs designed specifically for new graduates.

For information on all development programs for new graduates, visit https://www.scotiabank.com/careers/en/careers/careers-students-and-new-grads.html#programs

Canada's Top Employers for Young People

2023 competition

Now in its 21st year, Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition that recognizes employers offering the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. Winners of the competition are chosen by the editorial team at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project on the basis of the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and co-op or work-study programs. The editors also examine each employer's mentorship and training programs, including benefits such as bonuses paid on completing trades or professional designations. The editors also review each employer's career management program, looking for initiatives that help younger workers advance faster in the organization.

Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at October 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

