TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced the launch of Scotia Intelligence, a unified enterprise approach designed to accelerate the Bank's AI evolution and equip employees with secure, scalable data and AI capabilities.

"The launch of Scotia Intelligence demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in technology solutions that offer competitive, tangible benefits for both our clients and our colleagues," said Tim Clark, Group Head & Chief Information Officer. "Combined with our existing technology infrastructure, these AI capabilities unite the strength of our data and cloud environments while embedding governance and security so teams can use AI confidently and responsibly."

Scotia Intelligence unifies the capabilities, platforms and governance needed to deliver AI securely and at scale for employees and clients globally. Scotia Navigator brings at scale Assistive AI capabilities for employees and is integrated into the Bank's workplace to enhance day-to-day work. It supports more informed decision-making, faster development lifecycles and enables teams to build and deploy custom AI assistants, including agents purpose-built for research and analytics, within a secure, governed environment. For technical teams, Scotia Navigator provides advanced AI-powered coding assistance to automate routine tasks, redirecting capacity to the development of complex, high-value financial solutions. Scotia Intelligence is being designed to support future advancements in agentic AI, enabling more autonomous, context-aware, and action-oriented capabilities over time.

Branches and Contact Centres were among the first to adopt purpose-built AI tools, and teams across the Bank will continue to have access to new capabilities through Scotia Navigator.

"The launch of Scotia Intelligence marks another milestone in Scotiabank's AI strategy centred on advancing innovative and trusted client-centric experiences," said Phil Thomas, Group Head and Chief Strategy & Operating Officer. "By putting AI-enabled tools into the hands of our global team, we're enabling greater focus on higher-value work resulting in better decisions, faster execution and meaningful outcomes for our clients."

Business impact

Scotiabank is embedding AI across its global footprint using Scotia Intelligence. Examples include:

Contact Centres (AI-powered interactions): AI handles more than 40 per cent of client queries, earning industry recognition for digital transformation.

AI handles more than 40 per cent of client queries, earning industry recognition for digital transformation. Commercial Banking (AI-powered document automation): AI solutions process about 90 per cent of commercial emails, directing them to the appropriate teams, cutting manual work by 70 per cent and accelerating turnaround times.

AI solutions process about 90 per cent of commercial emails, directing them to the appropriate teams, cutting manual work by 70 per cent and accelerating turnaround times. Digital Banking (AI-Powered Predictive Payment Prompts): Through Scotiabank's patented mobile banking feature, clients can stay on top of routine banking tasks through timely and intuitive prompts that enable clients to proactively manage upcoming bill payments and routine email money transfers and account-to-account transactions.

Responsible AI

As the first Canadian bank with a dedicated Data Ethics team and a public Data Ethics Statement, Scotiabank is focused on integrating ethical practices across the AI lifecycle. The Bank reviews AI use cases for fairness, transparency and accountability before launch, and employees are expected to complete mandatory training and annual attestations to ensure innovations under Scotia Intelligence are delivered with a focus on trust, security and responsible use.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Contact information: For media enquiries, please contact: Alen Sadeh, Global Communications, Scotiabank. Email: [email protected]